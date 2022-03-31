MISSING: 18-year-old woman last seen March 22 in Charlottesville area

CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
The New Market Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 18-year-old woman.
Tiffany Lynn Burrell was last seen March 22 in the Charlottesville area. She does not drive so she either left on foot or someone picked her up. Her direction of travel is unknown.
Burrell has a stork bite birthmark on the back of her neck and both ears are pierced. The young woman has a medical condition requiring medication she does not have with her. She may need medical attention.
Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
According to the AWARE Foundation of Virginia, Burrell was staying at an independent residence when she went missing.
She requires Lithium for her mental illness that only the residence can administer, according to her mother.
Burrell has black hair with blond underneath and wears glasses. She is 5'10" and weighs 200-245 pounds.
Have information on Burrell’s whereabouts? Contact the New Market Police Department at 540/459-6101 or 540/740-3776.
