MISSING: 73-year-old man last seen early Friday in Rhoadesville

Virginia State Police issued a CRITICALLY MISSING ADULT ALERT on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

OCSO is looking for David Williams, described as a white male, age 73, 5’7”, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen at 5 a.m. Friday, July 1 on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville, according to the state police release.

Williams is possibly driving an orange 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with Virginia tags: NOAHSZV.

State Police said this disappearance poses a credible threat to the man’s health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Report information to 540-672-1234 or Twitter.com/VSPalerts