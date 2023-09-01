A search is underway in Shenandoah National Park for 75-year-old man last seen on August 30.

Jerry Bailey was reported missing to rangers early on Friday, Sept. 1, according to a park release. His backpack was found in Pinefield Hut along the Appalachian Trail off Skyline Drive near mile 75.2, according to the release.

The hut used for shelter by hikers contains access to spring water, located west of Dyke in Greene County.

Bailey is 5’11”, 180 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation early Friday. Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel is leading the serach aided by Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Additional resources have been requested, according to the release. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr. Bailey is asked to call 540/999-3422.