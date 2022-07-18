MISSING: Culpeper PD seeking 17-year-old runway last seen July 8

Local police are reporting another juvenile as a runaway from their sponsor in the Town of Culpeper. Wilson Adilio Ba Bac was reported missing to the Culpeper Police Dept.

The 17-year-old was last seen July 8 at his aunt’s home in the Town of Culpeper.

Adilio is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”, around 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. His aunt believes he left the area with his cousin in an unknown vehicle.

Active cell phone pings reported last week put Adilio in the Philadelphia, PA area. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, police said in a release.

Anything with information on his whereabouts is asked to called Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523, 540/727-7900, anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

The Culpeper Police Dept. continues to receive runaway calls from family members and sponsors of juveniles placed here as part the federal refugee resettlement program for Central American minors.

The children run away from sponsors’ home so they can work to send money home to their families, according to local authorities.

—Allison Brophy Champion