MISSING: Culpeper PD seeking to locate woman last seen Sept. 2 in Falls Church

Emily Victoria Benjamin

Emily Victoria Benjamin

 CULPEPER PD

The Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking help in locating a missing woman, Emily Victoria Benjamin, last seen Sept. 2 in Falls Church.

Her last contact was with law enforcement as result of a welfare check around 2 a.m. on that day, according to a PD release.

Benjamin is described as a Black female, 34-years-old, 5’4”, around 220 pounds with brown hari and brown eyes. She is known to wear black-framed glasses and has a birthmark on her left leg.

During the welfare check earlier this month with law enforcement, she advised she was on a road trip and would return home within two weeks. Benjamin did not return, according to Culpeper PD.

Her vehicle was located Sept. 20 in an Auto Zone parking lot in Sterling, police said.

Have on information on her whereabouts? Contact Detective J. Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530, 540/727-7900, or anonymously through 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

