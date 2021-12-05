MISSING: Jessica Leigh Weaver last seen in Culpeper Sept. 1

The Culpeper Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman, Jessica Leigh Weaver.

She last had contact with family on Sept. 1 and was last known to be living in a hotel in the town Culpeper, VA, according to a release from police on Friday.

Weaver is described as a white female, 5’6”, about 220 pounds with medium-length dyed blond hair and brown eyes. She may possibly be trying to travel to the Woodbridge, VA area, according to theawarefoundationofvirginia.org.

Woodbridge is more than 60 miles away from Culpeper.

Weaver is known to travel and stay with her boyfriend, Bradley Runyon, 30, according to police. They frequently stay in hotels and with friends as they do not have permanent housing.

Weaver has a tattoo of a scorpion on her right ankle and a dragon on her back, according to theawarefoundationofvirginia.org.