 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MISSING: Jessica Leigh Weaver last seen in Culpeper Sept. 1
0 comments
top story

MISSING: Jessica Leigh Weaver last seen in Culpeper Sept. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Culpeper Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman, Jessica Leigh Weaver.

She last had contact with family on Sept. 1 and was last known to be living in a hotel in the town Culpeper, VA, according to a release from police on Friday.

Weaver is described as a white female, 5’6”, about 220 pounds with medium-length dyed blond hair and brown eyes. She may possibly be trying to travel to the Woodbridge, VA area, according to theawarefoundationofvirginia.org.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Woodbridge is more than 60 miles away from Culpeper.

Weaver is known to travel and stay with her boyfriend, Bradley Runyon, 30, according to police. They frequently stay in hotels and with friends as they do not have permanent housing.

Weaver has a tattoo of a scorpion on her right ankle and a dragon on her back, according to theawarefoundationofvirginia.org.

Anyone with information on Weaver's whereabouts is asked to call Culpeper Police Department at 540/727-3430 Ext. 5523 or non-emergency dispatch at 540/727-7900. Reference Case # 2112-0005.

Leave anonymous tips with Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert