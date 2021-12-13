MISSING JUVENILE: 17-year-old last seen Dec. 4 in town of Culpeper

The Culpeper Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Alexander Perez Mendez was last seen at his sponsor guardians’ residency in the town of Culpeper, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. He is believed to be headed to an unknown location in North Carolina, according to PD release.

The sponsor guardian overheard a conversation in which Mendez was making arrangements for travel with an unknown individual. Attempts to make contact with Mendez by phone have been unsuccessful.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 4’5”, about 116 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Norma McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523 or Culpeper Communications at 540/727-7900. Case #2112-0041