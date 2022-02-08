 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MISSING JUVENILE: Waynesboro teen last seen Nov. 19, 2021

Charleigh Paluszak

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old female.

Charleigh Paluszak was last seen on Nov. 19, 2021, in Waynesboro. She left that morning for school with a backpack full of school supplies and nothing else. She rode the bus and apparently left with another student and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police think Paluszak may have been staying with different people in Charlottesville and Staunton over the past few months, but that there have not been any reports of direct contact with her.

The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them information in this missing juvenile case. Have information? Contact 540/942-6675.

