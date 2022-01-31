MISSING JUVENILES: Male runaways last seen in town of Culpeper

Culpeper Police are asking the public’s help in locating two runaway male teens who are missing in separate cases.

Edwin Morales-Velasquez was last seen at his cousins’ house in the town of Culpeper on Halloween in 2021.

Police described the 17-year-old as a Hispanic male, 5’5”, around 131 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Attempts to contact Morales-Velasquez have been unsuccessful and his means of travel are unknown. He may be traveling with an unknown friend trying to get Florida, police said.

In a the other case, Juan Carolos ICAP POP was last seen at his uncle’s house in the town of Culpeper on Dec. 10, 2021.

Police described the 17-year-old as a Hispanic male, 5’2”, around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Attempts to contact Juan Carlos via phone have been unsuccessful. His means of travel and destination are unknown, police said.

Have information the missing juvenile cases? Contact Culpeper PD Sgt. Detective Norma McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523, 540/727-7900 or anonymously to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 and tips@culpeperva.gov.