Missing Maryland man last seen in Culpeper County found in Maryland

Missing for a few days, Maryland resident Richard Sutton, 73, has been located in his native state, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Due to circumstances surrounding his location, Prince George's County authorities in that state will be handling the investigation, according to MCSO. The local sheriff's office requested the public's help on June 4 in announcing Sutton was missing.

The man was reported missing to the Madison Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 p.m. June 2, after he left a local relative’s residence May 31 with the intent to travel back to his home in Maryland.

Sutton’s vehicle was last seen in Culpeper County on May 31, heading north on Route 29, but he had not arrived at his destination and had not been in contact with anyone.