Missing overnight, 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham

Waldy

Waldy Raber, RIP

 THE AWARE FOUNDATION

An overnight search for a 6-year-old boy with autism ended tragically in Buckingham County Monday morning.

A missing child alert was issued around 1 a.m. Monday by Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office searching for a 6-year-old non-verbal, autistic male with Down Syndrome. Landon “Waldy” Raber was reported last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Sadly, his body was found around 6 a.m. on July 11 in a small pond on near a home on New Store Road in the county, according to a release from The AWARE Foundation.

All Buckingham County Vol. Fire Depts., ES 1, BCDES, BSO, VSP, VDEM Search and Rescue, and VSP Helicopter helped with the search.

Many are sending condolences to the family and wishes that young Raber rest in peace.

News Alert