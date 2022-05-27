 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MISSING PERSON: Man last seen at Culpeper home

Missing

Culpeper Police Dept. missing person bulletin as of May 27, 2022.

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance to locate missing person, Josue Saul Reyes Rodriguez.

He was last seen at his home in the Town of Culpeper around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23. Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male, 29 years of age, 5 foot 11 inches, approximately 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has noticeable scars on his right leg from previous surgeries. Rodriguez left his home in a Light Blue 2007 Hyundai Elantra 4-door with VA TAG: UCS-3076.

He recently made contact with a family member and made mention he was in the Chicago, IL area. Josue has no family or ties to Chicago so it is unknown why he was possibly in that area, according to a Culpeper PD release on Friday.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523, 540/727-7900 or anonymous tips to CrimeSolvers at (540) 727-0300s or tips@culpeperva.gov

