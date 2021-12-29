 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MISSING RUNAWAY: Culpeper PD seeking 17-year-old last seen in town Dec. 18
0 comments
top story

MISSING RUNAWAY: Culpeper PD seeking 17-year-old last seen in town Dec. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edgar Y. AX TUN

Edgar Y. AX TUN

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance to locate a 17-year-old runaway.

Edgar Y. AX TUN was last seen Saturday, Dec. 18 at his cousins’ home in the Town of Culpeper.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’2”, approximately 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen leaving on foot with a white laundry basket of clothing, intending to go to the laundromat.

He was last known to be wearing a black jacket, blue pants and Crocs shoes. Attempts to contact the teen via phone have been unsuccessful. His means of travel are unknown, however, it is possible he may be trying to get to Alabama, according to Culpeper PD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523, (540) 727-7900 (reference CPD Case #2112-0159). For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex crimes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert