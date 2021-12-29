MISSING RUNAWAY: Culpeper PD seeking 17-year-old last seen in town Dec. 18

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance to locate a 17-year-old runaway.

Edgar Y. AX TUN was last seen Saturday, Dec. 18 at his cousins’ home in the Town of Culpeper.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’2”, approximately 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen leaving on foot with a white laundry basket of clothing, intending to go to the laundromat.

He was last known to be wearing a black jacket, blue pants and Crocs shoes. Attempts to contact the teen via phone have been unsuccessful. His means of travel are unknown, however, it is possible he may be trying to get to Alabama, according to Culpeper PD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523, (540) 727-7900 (reference CPD Case #2112-0159). For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.