The Culpeper Police Department is attempting to locate a missing runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Horlandina Gabrielita Lopez Perez, and her 9-month old child, Jonathan.

She was last seen Oct. 1, 2022 at the home of her aunt, her sponsor, in the Town of Culpeper. Her aunt delayed reporting Lopez Perez missing until this month because she was unaware law enforcement needed to be notified, according to a release from Culpeper Police Dept.

Culpeper PD is regularly notified of juveniles, living in town with sponsors through Central American minor refugee resettlement, who go missing, many leaving to find work to earn money to send back home.

Lopez Perez is described as a Hispanic female, 4’ 6”, around 120 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes. She took most of her personal belongings for herself and her baby when she left the home, according to local police.

At the time of leaving, Horlandina did not have a known cell phone or any communication device.

Anyone with any information on her location is asked to contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5523, 540/727-7900, anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.