MISSING: Woman leaves end-of-life note, sought in VA Beach area, last seen June 6

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Sierra Kaitlyn Beaver Payne, last seen June 6 by her mom.

Payne left around 11 p.m. from a driveway on Mill Swamp Rd. in Smithfield in her 2019 silver lifted Dodge Ram truck with black rims & black side rails. Her vehicle also has a Snapchat logo sticker on the back driver’s side window & unknown KY tags.

Payne’s personal belongings were discovered by her mom in a box left on the brick columns at the end of the driveway, along with an “end of life” note, according to a release from The AWARE Foundation.

Payne is 5’3”, 220-225 lbs. with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her inner elbow area above her wrist with the word “Live” & the “i” is a semicolon.

The woman struggles with mental health issues & family is very concerned for her well-being, the release stated.

Payne could be anywhere in the Hampton, Smithfield, Va. Beach, Norfolk, Windsor or Carrollton VA areas.

Have information regarding her whereabouts? Contact 757/357-2151.

