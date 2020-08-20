Missionary groups from eight churches join to donate food to those hit by COVID

For nearly two hours Saturday morning, the sporadic arrival of cars pulling up at the town hall in Port Royal triggered a well-organized response feeding families hit hard by COVID-19.
With a line of tents along the sidewalk keeping raindrops off the volunteers from eight area churches, each car rolling in sent workers scurrying forward with boxes filled to the brim with meat, fresh vegetables, cereal, rice, canned goods, crackers and more.
In less than a minute, the cheerful volunteers making the “Missionaries on a Mission” food giveaway possible would load a box of food, a plastic bag of meat and either a fresh watermelon or cantaloupe into the back seat or trunk for folks thrilled to get the free groceries.
“This is a huge help, a tremendous help for us,” said Shavon Jones, a single mother who lives in King George. “I work two jobs, and have had one shut down completely by COVID. This will feed me and my son for quite a while and we appreciate it so much.”
And so it went for hours Saturday morning, with the group giving out much more than the 100 boxes that the organizers of the churches’ missionary groups had initially expected to distribute.
Food recipients said that either the effects of the coronavirus on the local economy or simply the difficulty finding any work in the current job market makes giveaways like this a critical lifeline.
“This food we’re getting today will help. It’s a true blessing,” said James Anderson of Fredericksburg, who noted that COVID complications have kept his wife, Cheryl, from working as a nurse assistant. “Like so many others, she’s tried to apply for unemployment and just keeps getting denied.”
Laverne Lee–Roane, in charge of the missionary effort at Ebenezer Baptist Church at Supply in Essex County, headed up the Saturday morning food distribution.
Pausing for a moment from the well-organized sorting, packing and distribution of food items spread out over more than a half-dozen tables, Lee–Roane said it was something that was laid on her heart.
“Since March, I’ve been working from home, and have been thinking that we should find something to do for those in need in our community,” said Lee–Roane. “We’ve heard about and seen so many people who have lost jobs. So I reached out to church missionaries in the region and they all said they wanted to be onboard for this effort.”
She noted that eight churches were involved in the food distribution: Ebenezer Baptist Church in Supply; First Baptist Church in Loretto; Jerusalem Baptist Church in Sparta; Union Bethel Church, Antioch Baptist Church and Good Hope Baptist Church, all in King George County; Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Royal; and New Monrovia Baptist Church in Colonial Beach.
The organizer noted that churches and their parishioners either bought food to donate or gave funds that organizers used to buy the food that filled dozens of carts, untold number of grocery bags and vehicles packed to their gills when they arrived at the Port Royal location hours before the giveaway.
“People from each church invited those they knew were in need to come and take part, and we spread the word in newspapers, on Facebook and more,” she said during the distribution. “Anyone who comes will get food. It gives us joy to know people in need are being served.”
Lisa Johnson, who headed up a missionary group from New Monrovia Baptist Church, said it was easy to get volunteers for the event.
“Folks got excited, and we’ve been looking for different events that could be part of giving back to our community,” said Johnson. “We’ve been putting this together for three weeks or so, and everyone I spoke to wanted to help.”
Bishop Darryl K. Williams of First Baptist Church summed up his feelings on the food distribution this way: “Under the circumstances that we are living in during this pandemic, this is just powerful for churches to come together like this, outside of the four walls of the church. It’s a good way to meet the needs in the community. To get help and to give help is a blessing all around.”
He added, “We’ve all seen people struggling financially,” either losing a job or having their hours cut, “and this is good way to help people in those situations.”
One assist for the day came beyond the churches involved, when a woman who grows watermelons and cantaloupes in Dunnsville in Essex County heard about the distribution from a friend and filled up the back of her pickup with the melons to donate.
“Most of what I grow, I give away,” said Lisa Costan. “I have a lot of land and I’m not gonna cut that much grass, so I grow things in a lot of it. I’m happy to be part of this today.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415