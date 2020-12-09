Misty Run events offer an equestrian escape from pandemic

Anyone who wishes to watch the Misty Run events is welcome to come, free of charge, Cook said.

“Of course, we expect people to wear a mask and observe social distancing,” she said. “But yes, you can pop in any time and leave whenever you want.”

The idea with Cook’s events is to prepare riders for more formal competition.

“These are local shows, so there’s no pre-qualification, and there are many different levels—riders can choose what level they would like to compete at,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Competitors are judged based on a pattern of movements, broken down for scoring, with an average formed from the tally, which decides the placings.

“My shows are a stepping stone that can give them the experience they need to go on to the regional-type licensed shows, which are bigger events, and more of a commitment,” Cook said.

Her events involve the same kind of tests as bigger shows, which cost more money and involve more riders, she said.

“It’s helpful to get feedback from experienced judges for the rider and the horse as well—good to have your horse in a situation that is low-key and horse-friendly,” Cook said.