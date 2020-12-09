Misty Run events offer an equestrian escape from pandemic

There’s nothing like watching—or better yet, riding—a beautiful animal to restore one’s drooping spirits.
At least, that’s what Jennifer Cook, who owns and operates Misty Run Eventing and Dressage in Culpeper County, believes.
“I have always had a love of horses,” Cook said in a recent interview. “When you get out there working with kids and horses and you get that rhythm going in your head and body, you can actually forget that COVID even exists.”
Cook, who teaches riding to students from age 4 on up, hosts dressage events and clinics at her farm at 8021 Olympic Way in western Culpeper County.
“What I provide is a little bit different than the classic dressage—I have group classes and we do western dressage and show jumping,” she said. “I love teaching people of all ages, but most of all I love bringing dressage to younger kids.”
Cook held a dressage event at Misty Run last month, and will again this Sunday, Dec. 13. Events are also scheduled for Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.
The equestrian sport of dressage is considered the highest expression of horse training, in which “horse and rider are expected to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements,” as defined by the International Equestrian Federation.
Anyone who wishes to watch the Misty Run events is welcome to come, free of charge, Cook said.
“Of course, we expect people to wear a mask and observe social distancing,” she said. “But yes, you can pop in any time and leave whenever you want.”
The idea with Cook’s events is to prepare riders for more formal competition.
“These are local shows, so there’s no pre-qualification, and there are many different levels—riders can choose what level they would like to compete at,” she said.
Competitors are judged based on a pattern of movements, broken down for scoring, with an average formed from the tally, which decides the placings.
“My shows are a stepping stone that can give them the experience they need to go on to the regional-type licensed shows, which are bigger events, and more of a commitment,” Cook said.
Her events involve the same kind of tests as bigger shows, which cost more money and involve more riders, she said.
“It’s helpful to get feedback from experienced judges for the rider and the horse as well—good to have your horse in a situation that is low-key and horse-friendly,” Cook said.
November’s event at Misty Run cost $30 per rider, with no other fees. It was held in an indoor ring, with an outdoor practice area.
“We had 30 entries, with riders ranging in age from 5 years to adult,” Cook said. The event ran from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., which is about average.
After earning a degree in music education, Cook taught middle school near Niagara Falls, N.Y., before getting married to Scott Cook, who was in the Marine Corps. The couple lived in various places, during which Jennifer Cook continued a career in early childhood education.
“But I’ve always loved riding, and continued that as a hobby over the years,” she said. “With my background, I know how to break riding down into understandable components for students, geared specifically to their age and interest level.”
After the couple moved to Culpeper County in 2009, Cook decided to focus more on her dream career—a mix of education, music and horses. She was a professional equestrian trainer and riding instructor at the Inn at Kelly’s Ford and other locations. Then the Misty Run opportunity presented itself, and she jumped at the chance to have her own farm.
“I’ve been at that location 2 1/2 years, and it’s been absolutely wonderful,” she said.
A number of farms in Culpeper, Fauquier and neighboring counties host traditional dressage shows.
“To my knowledge, we are the only one offering classes in equitation, western and Prix Caprilli (dressage with jumping),” she said. “I love being able to provide a venue for the riding community to learn and improve, which isn’t available anywhere else.”
