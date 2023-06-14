The Brandy Station Foundation in May awarded the $1,000 Mitchell Ritter Scholarship to graduating seniors Susannah Masson from Culpeper County High School and Hunter Lutz from Eastern View High School.

Masson will be attending Georgetown University and Lutz the University of Virginia. The Foundation is grateful for the interest of both students in local Culpeper County history, according to a foundation release.

The winning pupils submitted an essay on an aspect of the Battle of Brandy Station which took place on June 9, 1863.

The idea and the initial donation to support the scholarships came from Brandy Station Foundation member Preston Fray. He and his mother Mary C. Fray are original members. Fray wanted to donate to a scholarship fund in the name of B. and Paige Mitchell, along with Paige’s aunt Nancy and Sidney Ritter.

The names of B. B. and Page Mitchell may not be recalled by many today, but it is important that they not be forgotten, the release stated.

In 1988, they were living on the crest of Fleetwood Hill on Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station and became aware of the efforts of a California land developer to transform the open Civil War battlefield lands surrounding their home into a Formula 1 race car complex, according to the release.

Working with other preservationists and local landowners, in 1989 they formed the Brandy Station Foundation with B.B. as President and Page as Secretary, according to the release. Operating from their residence on Fleetwood Hill, the Mitchells quickly became the face of local resistance to the racetrack project.

The Mitchells raised funds, conducted battlefield tours, lobbied county leaders and helped to personify the face of Brandy Station battlefield preservation.

Their struggle to preserve the land continued for seven long years. Eventually, the Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites in 1996 purchased 1,543 acres of the battlefield and ended the threat of widespread development, the release stated. In 1999, the APCWS merged with the Civil War Trust.

Today, the Brandy Station battlefield has been saved and the ribbon cutting for the Culpeper Battlefields State Park is scheduled for July 1, 2024.