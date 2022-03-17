Mitchells Presbyterian installs new pastor

Historic Mitchells Presbyterian Church in Rapidan is officially under new leadership, after a recent ceremony officiated by the Presbytery of the James.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, Mississippi native Patrick Fisher Lane, 26, was installed as the church’s new pastor. He replaced the Rev. John Grotz, who left in 2019—after serving the local congregation for 24 years—to lead Kirk O’Cliff Presbyterian Church in Mineral.

Mitchells Presbyterian is Lane’s first assignment after he completed his ministerial education at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Ga., last fall.

“I’m very grateful to be here,” Lane told the Star-Exponent in an interview at the church. “After the former pastor moved on, the pandemic sort of stalled the search committee, which gave me the chance to finish my schooling. I think it’s evidence of God’s hand directing me here.”

Lane said the search committee was great to work with and that the hiring experience was very positive.

“When I told them I had decided to accept the call the whole committee erupted in cheers,” Lane said. “It’s nice to start out with that kind of support.”

Lane is not married and has no children, although he hinted there might be a female influence in his life in the near future. He said he started dating a fellow student at the Georgia seminary, and a proposal may be forthcoming.

“We started out not liking each other,” Lane said of his friend. “She’s from Allentown, Pa. But eventually, we started spending more time together, and now we’re proof that a Southern guy and a Northern girl can actually get along.”

The membership rosters at Mitchells show about 120 members, Lane said, with about 55 attending in person each week and another 25 or so tuning into the virtual broadcast, which continues after its initiation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With its rich history and rural nature, Mitchells is the culmination of everything I’ve always wanted,” Lane said. “I’m excited about all the opportunities here to serve the people and provide help to those in need.”

Mitchells Presbyterian Church began in 1844 in Orange County and was known at the time as the Rapid Ann Presbyterian Chapel, according to church records.

In 1867, the Presbytery of Rappahannock authorized the group to organize as Rapidan Church. They relocated to Culpeper County about 10 years later because the rising Rapidan River was flooding their building in Orange.

The congregation became known as Mitchells Presbyterian in 1888.

Today's church building, at 12229 Mitchell Road and built in 1879, is an example of Gothic Revival architecture. It also has unique murals painted by Italian artist Joseph Dominick Phillip Oddenino, who designed them to enhance the ornate architectural appearance of the sanctuary.

The church is listed on the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

“Mitchells is in a very unique spot,” Lane said. “If you look at the big churches in Culpeper and Orange, we’re sort of split between the two and surrounded by immense green space.”

He said a new pavilion is being constructed behind the church, which will provide more ministry space and opportunities to better care for the community as a whole.

“We expect to open it to the staff at Coffeewood (Correctional Center), for example, to rest there as they prepare for their shifts, maybe drink a cup of coffee,” he said.

Lane explained he has been collaborating on activities with the pastors of the Culpeper and Orange Presbyterian churches, since he began working here in recent months prior to his installation.

“We have a wonderful congregation that cares about our mission and is interested in broadening that horizon,” he said.

Culpeper is similar in many ways to the community in Greenville, Miss., where he grew up, Lane said, adding that he recently bought a house just north of Culpeper’s downtown.

“I can really identify with the kids who say there’s nothing to do here—everybody in my hometown has that mindset as a young person,” he said. “But it’s exciting what is happening to provide more opportunities in the area. In fact, Culpeper in many ways is what Greenville would love to be.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.