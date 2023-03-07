Amid the ongoing youth mental health crisis, Attorney General Jason Miyares this week joined 45 states and the District of Columbia in asking a state court to order social media company TikTok, Inc. to fully comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protection laws, according to a release from Miyares’ office.

The state attorneys general seek to review internal TikTok communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable conduct that harmed the mental health of TikTok users, particularly children and teens, the Virginia Attorney General said.

The amicus brief endorsed by Miyares states TikTok repeatedly and knowingly failed to preserve relevant information and failed to provide internal communications in a useful format.

TikTok employees use an instant messaging service called Lark to communicate internally, but TikTok has flouted their duty to preserve communications and provide them in a useable format, the release stated. They have continued to allow employees to send auto-deleting messages over Lark after the start of the investigation. The social median giant, based in China, has provided messages to the states in a format that is difficult to use and navigate, Miyares said.

Because the use of social media platforms like TikTok play significant role in the ongoing youth mental health crisis, it is critical that TikTok produce all relevant internal corporate communications to understand whether the company broke any laws, he said.

“TikTok’s failure to produce documents crucial to our investigation is disappointing, which is why we’re taking them to court. It’s widely known that social media apps like TikTok negatively impact children’s mental health and if the company knew that and participated in behavior that violated Virginians’ consumer rights, we will hold them accountable,” said Miyares.

The CDC in February released findings demonstrating a startling increase in challenges to youth mental health, youth experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors among teenagers, especially teenage girls. This includes a finding that nearly one-third of teen girls seriously considered suicide in 2021, a nearly 60% increase from a decade prior. Other peer-reviewed research shows increased teen social media use is a significant driver of this crisis, according to Miyares.