MLK's March on Washington speech to be displayed for holiday

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. will be open on Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

His original speech from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom will be on display. The case containing the speech has been reinstalled just in time for visitors to view the historic document ahead of and after this year’s holiday.

The speech is on view in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery now through Feb. 27.

In observance of the holiday, the museum will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. Advance and same-day free timed-entry passes are at si.edu/museums/african-american-museum and are required for entry.

Alongside the speech will be other objects associated with King, including the Congressional Gold Medal awarded posthumously to him and Coretta Scott King in 2014, a laundry pail used by King during the march from Selma to Montgomery and a program from his funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

King’s speech was originally in possession of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player and coach George Raveling, who came in receipt of the artifact while volunteering at the 1963 March on Washington, according to a museum release.

Recently, Villanova University became the speech’s steward and has entered into a long-term loan agreement with the museum to display it.

The museum is also offering two virtual offerings that give visitors opportunities to celebrate the holiday from the comfort of their homes, including a blog post highlighting little-known facts about King.