Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Culpeper area health district

Public health officials will deliver the Moderna novel coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday to front-facing first responders in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper.
“This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well,” Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner stated Monday in an email.
He anticipated the vaccine would be available to the general public around the spring or early summer of 2021. Culpeper Medical Center staff on Dec. 16 received the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
As of Monday, 37 doses vaccine doses had already been administered in Culpeper County, 88 in Fauquier, 65 in Orange, 24 in Madison and 10 in Rappahannock County, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health vaccine dashboard.
Those first in line locally to get the Moderna version starting Tuesday will include frontline healthcare workers, EMS personnel and law enforcement staff, Kartchner said. Vaccinations will initially be at a central location in the health district, Kartchner said.
“The employers of the aforementioned staff have already been notified, and appointments are being made as I write,” he said. “Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet,” Kartchner added. “It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients … Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. I will continue to keep you informed as we advance towards the goal of defeating this virus.”
The local health director asked residents to remember to continue to wash their hands, watch their distance, wear a mask, and wait at home when sick.
Since Thanksgiving, Culpeper has added 687 new positive COVID-19 cases – 2,894 total as of Dec. 28, according to VDH. Fauquier County added 833 new cases since Thanksgiving.
In the five-county health district also spanning Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, total hospitalizations for the infectious virus increased by 63 people since Thanksgiving as of Monday, according to VDH reporting.
In Culpeper County, the outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Center continued with 28 inmates actively positive as of Monday and 11 staff members, according to Virginia Dept. of Corrections.
VDH reported outbreaks in progress in the district at Our Father’s House assisted living in Culpeper with seven cases, The Culpeper senior living community with nine cases and at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange, reporting 19 cases.
