Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Culpeper area health district

Public health officials will deliver the Moderna novel coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday to front-facing first responders in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper.

“This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well,” Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner stated Monday in an email.

He anticipated the vaccine would be available to the general public around the spring or early summer of 2021. Culpeper Medical Center staff on Dec. 16 received the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of Monday, 37 doses vaccine doses had already been administered in Culpeper County, 88 in Fauquier, 65 in Orange, 24 in Madison and 10 in Rappahannock County, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health vaccine dashboard.

Those first in line locally to get the Moderna version starting Tuesday will include frontline healthcare workers, EMS personnel and law enforcement staff, Kartchner said. Vaccinations will initially be at a central location in the health district, Kartchner said.

