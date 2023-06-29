Culpeper nonprofit Mom2Mom continues to grow as it held a grand opening for its first brick and mortar office on June 21.

The office will also act as a distribution center that will hold diapers and other related items the organization has offered to clients since it first started.

According to Mom2Mom founder and director Kirstan Knipple, about 35 people attended the celebration, including the Culpeper County and Orange County Chambers of Commerce and Culpeper Town Mayor Frank Reeves Jr.

Knipple was elated at the opening of the center, “It’s such a surreal feeling to be honest. This has all happened so quickly, it’s so hard to believe it. I’m so excited about it though.”

The swiftness of the nonprofit's growth can’t be understated, especially when compared to Knipple’s original plan. Founded in April 2020, Mom2Mom began as a Facebook page dedicated to helping friends and family find needed resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after, she started a service that delivers diapers and related items to people in need of the supplies.

Knipple said she started the delivery service as there is no government program that currently exists to fill this need.

Mom2Mom has serviced nearly 400 families across several counties, including Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna and Albemarle. The organization has also helped families in Charlottesville.

The organization has grown from a one person operation to now include 17 volunteer members. Knipple was also recognized by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce as Young Professional of the Year in 2022.

The office will be open from 2-6 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. During open office hours, families will have to provide proof of public assistance as well as a valid photo ID and a birth certificate or birth letter if the child or children are under 3.

Mom2Mom plans to hold one event a month that only requires a photo ID. Families that are interested in the organization can follow it on Facebook and Instagram to learn when the events will occur. Families can visit the office and distribution center up to twice a month.

The organization will hold its second annual dance party, “A Summer Luau,” at Mountain Run Winery on July 15. All proceeds will go to Mom2Mom to help with providing information and materials for families in need.

Mom2Mom’s new office is located at 700 Southridge Parkway, Suite 301B, in Culpeper.