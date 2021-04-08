Mom2Mom outreach, teal ribbon project promote healthy families in Culpeper

Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Louisa and Albemarle counties and the city of Charlottesville is the service area.

Knipple, of Culpeper, launched the effort last April on social media and has since helped more than 150 moms and families and accumulated more than 1,000 online members.

“I started it as a Facebook page to help moms and families find resources during COVID and it just kind of blew up into what it is today, overnight,” said the 32-year-old. “I have always been that mom that has had to choose between paying her electric bill and buying diapers. I don’t ever want a mom to have to feel that way.”

Mom2Mom was officially incorporated as a nonprofit last month, Knipple said, and is for any local mom or family that needs the help.

“It’s all confidential, no judgement, no income restrictions,” she said.

Mom to a 12-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, Knipple said running the ministry has been rewarding: “Having moms call me saying hey I need this or that. I talked to a single dad last week, told him I could get him diapers, thought he was going to cry – makes it worth it. If I can help, I want to make a difference and I want to help.”