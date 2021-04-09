Mom2Mom, teal ribbon project promote healthy families in Culpeper

Awareness and support for moms and kids is in especially healthy supply this month as part of Culpeper area outreach efforts in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Members of the Culpeper Police Department joined advocates from Services to Abused Families earlier this week in placing teal ribbons and pinwheels outside the agency.
The teal is for Sexual Assault Awareness and the pin wheels are for Child Abuse Prevention, according to a PD post: “If you ever suspect someone of being a victim, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.”
In other local outreach efforts, Culpeper mom of two Kirstan Knipple has again partnered with SAFE to host the second Mom2Mom Clothing Giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 10 outside of Culpeper Baptist Church.
There will be free clothes, shoes, bags and purses for anyone who needs it—babies to age 100, men, women and children, including items from a large donation through Epiphany Christian School’s recent consignment sale. There will also be an ice cream truck on site.
Knipple, founder and CEO of the new nonprofit, Mom2Mom, collected donations for two months for the giveaway. The first one in October went well, she said, and so has other outreach.
Mom2Mom is an organization that helps moms and families find resources for public and private assistance services as well as provide diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and personal hygiene items.
Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Louisa and Albemarle counties and the city of Charlottesville is the service area.
Knipple, of Culpeper, launched the effort last April on social media and has since helped more than 150 moms and families and accumulated more than 1,000 online members.
“I started it as a Facebook page to help moms and families find resources during COVID and it just kind of blew up into what it is today, overnight,” said the 32-year-old. “I have always been that mom that has had to choose between paying her electric bill and buying diapers. I don’t ever want a mom to have to feel that way.”
Mom2Mom was officially incorporated as a nonprofit last month, Knipple said, and is for any local mom or family that needs the help.
“It’s all confidential, no judgement, no income restrictions,” she said.
Mom to a 12-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, Knipple said running the ministry has been rewarding: “Having moms call me saying hey I need this or that. I talked to a single dad last week, told him I could get him diapers, thought he was going to cry—makes it worth it. If I can help, I want to make a difference and I want to help.”
Mom2Mom does porch drop off and pickup for donations and outreach. Want to support the group or need some help? Text name, location and need to 540/360-1468.
“We make the rest work,” Knipple said.
In addition to partnering on the clothing giveaway, SAFE is participating this month in a Teal Ribbon Project as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Supporters wore teal on April 6 and are asked to wear denim on April 28 for Denim Day. The latter developed in Italy in 1992 following a suggestion by a judge there that a woman was raped because her jeans were too tight.
The following day women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the rape survivor, according to SAFE Executive Director Cindy Hedges.
“Since then, what started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a movement,” she said.
Teal ribbons with information about sexual assault resources have been placed at various locations around Culpeper as well as in Rappahannock and Orange, Hedges said. The pinwheels are for Child Abuse Prevention.
COVID hampered the awareness effort last year, she added, encouraging others to request a teal ribbon at other locations in the five counties.
Even before the 2001 declaration of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the Resource Sharing Project polled sexual violence coalitions about the preferred color, symbol and month for sexual assault awareness activities, according to the Defense Logistics Agency. Results showed that those in the movement preferred a teal ribbon as a symbol for sexual assault awareness and it has since become nationally recognized.
SAFE continues to serve victims and survivors during the pandemic, including shelter services: “Still busy,” Hedges said on Thursday. “Somebody said to me the other day we hate it when you’re busy. Well, I like to know we are at least getting to the people.”
Want to help SAFE during this time? Donations of the following items only are now being accepted: toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, sanitizing spray, hand soap, dish detergent and laundry detergent. Make a monetary donation at www.safejourneys.org.
Need help? Call 911 in an emergency, the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673, https://www.rainn.org, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453, www.childhelp.org and the local SAFE Hotline is at 540/825-8891.
