Moms for America Action has endorsed Terese Matricardi for Salem District Culpeper County School Board member.

The Branson, Missouri-based conservative education advocacy organization, in a statement announcing the endorsement, said, “This vital occasion marks a significant step forward in promoting excellence and safeguarding the future of Virginia’s youth.”

“Terese Matricardi’s dedication and courage in defending America’s youth and preserving our founding principles have earned her this well-deserved endorsement,” according to the statement.

“As a candidate who exemplifies the values shared by mothers across the nation, Terese represents a beacon of hope for those who are deeply concerned about the direction of our great country.”

The statement continued, “Matricardi promises to bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and genuine care to the Culpeper County school system. Her vision for inclusive and impactful education resonates deeply with parents, educators, and community members alike.

“Her passion for education, coupled with her dedication to preserving the core values that have shaped our nation, makes her an exceptional choice for the Culpeper County Salem District School Board.

“Together, we can forge a path that not only empowers the young minds of today but also ensures a prosperous and united America for generations to come,” according to the statement.

Matricardi is a licensed school psychologist who homeschooled her three children. She was recently endorsed for office by the Culpeper Republican Committee. Matricardi has worked 28 years as an independent contractor in school psychology in Spotsylvania, Fauquier and Culpeper.

Matricardi said she was honored to receive the Moms for America Action endorsement.

“When mothers speak up, everyone benefits, including parents, teachers and students, and this ‘mother’s heart’ will make sure mothers have a voice on the school board in Culpeper,” the candidate stated in a post on her campaign social media.

Retired school administrator Kelley Pearson is running against Matricardi as an independent to represent the Salem District on the Culpeper County School Board.