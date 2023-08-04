No Excuse Mom leaders from the Culpeper chapter are throwing an adult prom night benefit ball for Girls on the Run Piedmont on Aug. 19 at Mountain Run Winery.

Both groups prioritize physical movement and female empowerment. Adults from the one group have coached girls from the other group, creating a synergy of good health.

Michelle Coloney, an art teacher at Farmington Elementary School, is one of the leaders of No Excuse Mom and a former Girls on the Run coach, along with Lyndsay Kelly, a deaf and hard of hearing teacher for Culpeper County and a current GOTR coach.

Marie LaForce, a creative writing major and homeschooling mom, is also a leader with the local chapter of the international organization of women who prioritize health in a supportive environment.

“It’s about building health and friendship in the community,” said Coloney in a recent phone interview.

One does not need to spend a lot of money with fancy gym memberships, for example, to get fit, she continued.

“You can rely on the community,” Coloney said of weekly free workout sessions in the park and mom’s night out gatherings.

She read out the mission of Girls on the Run, serving third to eighth graders, in stating why No Excuse Mom wanted to host the upcoming prom night for adults — to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

“As someone who coached, it is overwhelmingly amazing to see girls who maybe walked a mile, didn’t believe they could do it, but they did."

There are tears at the end of annual run events and cheers from supporters like No Excuse Mom, she added.

Girls on the Run Piedmont Executive Director Kathy Butler said they think it’s wonderful the partner group is hosting the event.

“Moms supporting girls doesn't get any better than that."

Girls on the Run Piedmont is anticipating around 300 girls this fall across the seven-county area it serves. Registration is now open for all Culpeper County schools and several school locations in Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. See gotrpiedmont.org/locations.

“We are celebrating our 10th birthday this year, too,” said Butler.

Adult Prom Night will be held 6-11 p.m. on Aug. 19, for people ages 21 and older. Tickets are $50 per person. The event will feature dinner from Pepper’s Grill, dance hits by DJ Javiwood, dance competitions, photos ops, a 50/50 raffle and more. Get tickets at mountainrunwinery.com/events-2/event/adult-prom-presented-by-nem.