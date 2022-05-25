Montpelier Foundation board chooses new leaders for presidential home

A new and more hopeful chapter just opened at James Madison’s Montpelier, the memorial to the fourth U.S. president and his family’s enslaved community.

The Orange County, Va., historic site gained new leaders this week, with those individuals intending the plantation will resume its award-winning work to share “whole-truth history” about the American past.

The change appears to end a tumultuous two years when The Montpelier Foundation’s top brass intimidated the Virginia historic site’s professional staff, stymied its outreach to enslaved people’s descendants and broke its promise to share governance with the Montpelier Descendants Committee.

On Monday, the foundation’s board of directors—with 11 new members nominated by the Descendants Committee—appointed the committee’s elected leader, Orange County native James French, as the board’s chair.

Elizabeth Chew, the foundation’s former executive vice president and chief curator, was named interim president and CEO of the 2,650-acre museum and natural-history preserve.

The board accepted the resignation of President and CEO Roy F. Young II, effective Wednesday. He had served at Montpelier since April 2020.

“These are the first critical steps to recovering reputation and finances—both strained nearly to the breaking point,” Greg Werkheiser, the Richmond attorney who represented the Descendants Committee during the crisis, said Wednesday. “Much work remains, but the future of Montpelier is in good hands.”

On April 18, Young fired Chew and other key staff members in retaliation for their criticizing the foundation’s barring Madison slave descendants from having an equal say in running the site.

On Wednesday, The Montpelier Foundation board of directors announced actions to restore the good name of the presidential plantation and museum and to strengthen its finances.

French’s election as chair culminates a year-long effort to achieve the milestone of “structural parity” in Montpelier’s governance. On May 16, the board named 11 new directors identified by the site’s descendant community to join three earlier appointees, including French.

The delay in achieving parity, by including more members of the Descendants Committee, caused huge concern among Montpelier staff, visitors, donors and program partners, which the newly reconstituted board is “seeks to quickly allay through changes in leadership,” the foundation said in a statement Wednesday.

First, the board announced James French’s election as chairperson. A banking and technology executive whose ancestral home is near Montpelier, he is starting his second term on the foundation board.

French had concluded his role as first chairman of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, a 300-member organization that includes descendants of those enslaved by the Madisons or on plantations in the region.

As co-chairs, the board elected Stephanie Meeks, former CEO and president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and Hasan Kwame Jeffries, a civil rights scholar and public historian.

The board elected Joshua D. Rothman, a scholar of American slavery, as secretary, and Peter McHugh, a retired travel industry executive, as treasurer.

The board also announced the appointment of Dr. Chew, who managed Montpelier’s interpretive programs and has 30 years of experience in museum leadership.

“Elizabeth has the full confidence of Montpelier’s dedicated staff,” French said. “Her reputation for visionary leadership is recognized nationally. Her willingness to take the helm during this critical period will do much to help us turn the page to Montpelier’s next and best chapter.”

Chew was Montpelier’s executive vice president for seven years. She came to the historic place to head projects funded by philanthropist David Rubenstein’s 2014 gift of $10 million, which reconstructioned some of the Madisons’ slave quarters.

Chew led the team that created the site’s award-winning “The Mere Distinction of Colour” exhibition, about the Madisons’ enslaved workers, in partnership with the Montpelier descendant community.

She was among the authors of groundbreaking ethical principles created in 2018, called the Rubric of Best Practices for Descendant Engagement in the Interpretation of Museums and Historic Sites. It is considered the gold standard by museums and sites of enslavement for involving descendant communities in their work.

While at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, she co-curated the 2012 exhibition “Slavery at Jefferson’s Monticello: Paradox of Liberty” with Rex Ellis of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“Montpelier’s stories are among the most powerful tools for education and inspiration of any site in this nation,” Chew said Wednesday. “But to unleash that power, we must embrace history’s complexity and welcome the leadership of the living voices for those who were silenced here. I ask all who share in this vision to support it, by returning with me to Montpelier, as visitors, donors, partners and champions.”

Montpelier was the lifelong home of James Madison, Father of the Constitution, Architect of the Bill of Rights and fourth U.S. president. His most powerful idea: government by the people.

The historic home and grounds are open to visitors and student groups throughout the year. Administered by The Montpelier Foundation, it is owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

To learn more, visit montpelier.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.