Monument to Civil War's Black soldiers unveiled in Culpeper

Re-enactors Yvette Blake and Leon Vaughan, of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company B, watch a historical marker being unveiled during Saturday’s dedication of the Maddensville Historic Site in Culpeper County. Next to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lignum, three markers and a granite monument honor the church, Culpeper’s Madden family, and United States Colored Troops who were captured and executed nearby by 9th Virginia Cavalry troopers on May 8, 1864, during the Civil War’s Overland Campaign. The event culminated years of work by The Freedom Foundation of Virginia, the Piedmont Environmental Council and Civil War Trails. Read the story in Wednesday’s Star-Exponent.
Clint Schemmer
Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
