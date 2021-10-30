Monument to honor U.S. Colored Troops, African Americans' contributions in Culpeper County

NO QUARTER

“They could have stayed free and enjoyed all the privileges thereof, but these men decided to join the Union army and come back as proud soldiers in blue to fight to free people who were still in bondage,” Lambert said. “They knew that if they were captured, they would be given no quarter, but would be lined up and shot, which is obviously what happened here near Madden’s Tavern.”

At least two Black soldiers’ descendants will attend the Nov. 6 ceremony: Sandra Williams, who is flying in from Florida, and Brandy Station resident Eugene Triplett, an officer of The Freedom Foundation.

Williams and Triplett connected when their ancestry research revealed they are third cousins. Triplett’s great-great-grandfather, French Menefee Sr., was a member of the 27th USCT, part of the Army of the Potomac’s 4th Division, 9th Corps. Menefee and his fellow Black troops marched down the road past Maddensville by the thousands. They would fight in the Battle of the Wilderness and the Battle of the Crater, near Petersburg.

“When he mustered out of the 27th, he went to Ohio, got married, and died not long after,” Triplett said of his Union ancestor. “His widow applied for a tombstone from the government, and that’s how we discovered him.”