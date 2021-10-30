Monument to honor U.S. Colored Troops, African Americans' contributions in Culpeper County

Next Saturday, not long before Veterans Day, a most unusual Civil War monument will be unveiled in Culpeper County.
On what was Confederate soil during the nation’s costliest conflict, a granite obelisk will memorialize the ultimate sacrifice paid by three Union veterans.
Along Maddens Tavern Road in the Lignum area, the new monument will honor United States Colored Troops who were captured and executed by 9th Virginia Cavalry troopers on May 8, 1864, 300 yards from the site.
“This will be the first site dedicated to United States Colored Troops in Culpeper County, arguably the most fought-over county during the entire Civil War,” said Culpeper native Howard Lambert, founder and president of The Freedom Foundation of Virginia.
The 11:30 a.m. dedication ceremony in Maddensville, near the once-booming crossroads of State Routes 610 and 724, will culminate years of work by the foundation, Civil War Trails and the Piedmont Environmental Council.
In addition to the monument to the three USCT soldiers, the Maddensville Historic Site will include three Civil War Trails wayside markers devoted to the service of USCTs generally, the historic Madden’s Tavern and Ebenezer Baptist Church—both established by a free Black man, Culpeper resident Willis Madden, PEC announced Friday.
CULTURAL CROSSROADS
Lambert chose the location, calling Maddensville “one of the most intriguing historical locations in Culpeper County, not just for the obvious reasons that colored troops were killed here,” he said in a statement. “It’s a physical intersection, yes, but it is also an intersection of culture and way of life.”
Madden’s Tavern, which included a general store, blacksmith and wheelwright’s shop, was a popular business and rest stop frequented by travellers and teamsters. During the Civil War, it saw many visits by Union and Confederate soldiers.
“We don’t know their identities, nor do we know precisely where they’re buried, but we know what happened and that they lay nearby,” Lambert said of the executed USCT soldiers.
The three men and hundreds of other Black troops had just crossed the Rappahannock River into Culpeper during the Union’s Overland Campaign, which led to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender of the Army of Northern Virginia 11 months later at Appomattox Court House. The USCT regiments’ advance, after crossing the river at modern-day Remington, marked Black troops’ first entry into Lee’s area of operations.
Many USCTs were formerly enslaved but went north and then returned to the place of their enslavement to fight for the Union cause.
NO QUARTER
“They could have stayed free and enjoyed all the privileges thereof, but these men decided to join the Union army and come back as proud soldiers in blue to fight to free people who were still in bondage,” Lambert said. “They knew that if they were captured, they would be given no quarter, but would be lined up and shot, which is obviously what happened here near Madden’s Tavern.”
At least two Black soldiers’ descendants will attend the Nov. 6 ceremony: Sandra Williams, who is flying in from Florida, and Brandy Station resident Eugene Triplett, an officer of The Freedom Foundation.
Williams and Triplett connected when their ancestry research revealed they are third cousins. Triplett’s great-great-grandfather, French Menefee Sr., was a member of the 27th USCT, part of the Army of the Potomac’s 4th Division, 9th Corps. Menefee and his fellow Black troops marched down the road past Maddensville by the thousands. They would fight in the Battle of the Wilderness and the Battle of the Crater, near Petersburg.
“When he mustered out of the 27th, he went to Ohio, got married, and died not long after,” Triplett said of his Union ancestor. “His widow applied for a tombstone from the government, and that’s how we discovered him.”
“I grew up in this area, and I’ve known the Maddens and Maddensville well all of my life, but I never knew this historical significance,” he said. “It gives me a better appreciation for the area, knowing that I had relatives who traveled through here and who fought here. It makes me proud.”
Lambert, who describes Culpeper County as ground zero in the story of the United States Colored Troops, said the memorial has been a years-long labor of love.
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
Maddensville’s history includes the antebellum period, with Madden’s Tavern’s construction in 1840; the Civil War; and postwar times, with Ebenezer Baptist Church. “By virtue of the Civil War, people of color were allowed to practice our religion as we wanted to,” Lambert said.
“To be able to put the Maddensville Historic Site here is very, very special,” he said. “It is the physical coming together of all three.”
The landscape hasn’t changed much from the Maddens’ time, Lambert said.
Their crossroads tavern remained in the Madden family as a private home until 2017. It is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
The story-and-a-half log structure was designed, built and operated by Willis Madden. His mother, Sarah, had been indentured for 30 years in the household of future President James Madison. She used her skills as a seamstress and laundress to help Willis buy their first 87 acres of land.
Rising from poverty, Willis Madden became the respected proprietor of the only known Black-owned-and-operated tavern in the Virginia Piedmont before the Civil War.
MADDEN FAMILY
His tavern’s success allowed the Maddens to acquire hundreds of acres, which they farmed extensively. They gave the land and building materials to establish Ebenezer Baptist Church and a nearby African American cemetery. Thus the area gained the name of Maddensville.
Willis’s great-great-granddaughter, Thomasene Madden Tarasuk, grew up at the tavern homestead.
“It certainly is uncanny that on November 6, almost 158 years to the day, this project is keeping the promise to Maddensville’s group of fallen soldiers, which President Lincoln made at Gettysburg on Nov. 19, 1863, to those buried there—that ‘their sacrifice would not be forgotten,’ ” Tarasuk said.
She likened Sarah Madden’s strength to that of the U.S. Colored Troops.
“I have great admiration for a woman of limited resources, but obviously not limited in fortitude and stamina, that she was able to plan for the future of her children and provide for the community of Maddensville, the church, and the community that evolved from that,” Tarasuk said.
“Like her, the martyrs who sacrificed their lives there at Maddensville perhaps couldn’t phrase their motives as eloquently as Lincoln did, but they knew that they were fighting for a greater good—a better existence—for themselves and the Negroes who would come in future generations,” she added.
Tarasuk’s brother, Bill Madden, plans to help unveil the monument and historical markers. He was among the last soldiers drafted for the Vietnam War.
GROUP EFFORT
The Piedmont Environmental Council helped Lambert realize his vision to fruition, obtaining government permits and raising $25,000 for the interpretive signage, obelisk and site development.
PEC President Chris Miller said the conservation nonprofit has always worked with landowners to preserve the northern Piedmont’s historic landscapes. Recently, that work has documented untold and under-told stories of the region’s African American communities, he said.
“Civil War history is almost exclusively focused on white history, and these markers are a tremendous opportunity to tell a more complete story and to forever memorialize the contributions and sacrifice of these soldiers and their families and community,” Miller said.
The Nov. 6 ceremony, at 23144 Madden’s Tavern Road in Lignum, will include brief remarks by Lambert, Miller and Civil War author John Hennessy, former chief historian of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Military Park.
The Rev. Hashmel Turner of the 23rd United States Colored Troops Regiment will offer the benediction. The ceremony will include singing of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” wreath laying, a 21-gun salute and “Taps.” To attend, register in advance here.
Parking will be at Ebenezer Baptist Church. A catered reception will follow at nearby Hazel Lake Park, named for the mother of Thomasene, Bill and their brother, Thomas Madden.
