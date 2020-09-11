 Skip to main content
More coronavirus cases reported at Cardinal Village; 45 new cases in Fredericksburg region
Cardinal Village, an assisted-living facility in Spotsylvania County for people with memory issues, continues to see an increase in positive cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, 29 residents and staff members had the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That was more than double the 14 cases reported Thursday.

Also on Friday, there were 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 4,822 cases. That included 1,973 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,831 in Stafford County; 508 in Fredericksburg; 290 in Caroline County; and 220 in King George County.

The area’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive results among all tests taken, averaged 7.2 percent for the last seven days. That’s lower than the state average of 7.5 percent.

As of Friday’s report, 24 people were being treated in the area’s three hospitals for virus symptoms.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,150 cases in Culpeper County; 838 in Fauquier County; 281 in Orange County; and 236 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,115 new cases and three new deaths for a cumulative total of 131,640 cases and 2,711 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

