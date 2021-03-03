More Culpeper County FY 21-22 budget highlights

Budget needs continue to emerge as the county prepares for fiscal year 2021-22 spending following a year of pandemic lingering into a second year.
Various department heads presented before the Culpeper Board of Supervisors at recent meetings detailing challenges and triumphs of 2020 and expectations for 2021.
2020, meanwhile, was not a financial struggle for the county budget as millions in federal dollars covered everything from PPE, to small business grants, to food and shelter for the homeless to the entire public safety payroll.
The county’s unallocated fund balance heading into the FY22 budget is $38.1 million. This is nearly $12 million over the county’s policy of maintaining a fund balance equivalent to 15 percent of the budget.
The pandemic delayed Census 2020, meaning redistricting will not occur in a timely fashion (census data will be released Sept. 30). This has resulted in a reduction of nearly $60,000 in the budget of Culpeper County Registrar’s Office, which will not need to host an August primary election due to redistricting delay.
The county’s health insurance rate is slated to increase 104 percent in the new fiscal year while the public school system is requesting $2.8 million more in local funding to cover the $1.2 million operational cost for the new Culpeper Technical Education Center opening in the spring, a 3 percent salary increase, additional staff and to help cover the $100,000 in rental loss revenue of school facilities due to COVID-19.
Two more library desk clerks at a cost of around $38,000 are requesting for hiring in the new fiscal year to allow Sunday hours to return.
The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association reported a nonexistent year for fundraising in 2020 as the pandemic shut down bingo halls, fairs, carnivals, chicken dinners and most all other events crucial to funding capital needs.
Association President Junior Perryman said their 10 volunteer companies nonetheless responded to more than 7,000 emergency calls last year and recruited 83 members while other counties around the U.S. struggled to keep volunteers, he said.
The strength of Culpeper’s volunteer system saves the county millions, allowing for a lower tax rate, Perryman told the board at a recent budget meeting.
Instead of the typical $400,000 for capital needs, he requested $800,000 from the county in FY22. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Co. 1 has already cancelled its 2021 carnival, Perryman said, a fundraising hit of $50,000 to $60,000, he said.
“2021 is going to be a lost year for gatherings,” Perryman said.
Volunteers aged 16 to 75 are still doing an excellent job, he added, saying the strength of the local force saves the county some $25 million in annual salaries while contributing some $315,000 in annual ambulance fees and around $800,000 yearly, Perryman said, when fundraisers were at full speed.
Supervisor Paul Bates said the $800,000 ask was “really not a hard sell” when considering how much the VFD Association contributes.
At Culpeper Human Services, the agency has seen a doubling of applications for Medicaid and food stamps since last March, Director Lisa Peacock told the board of supervisors.
The latter is facilitating nutrition for nearly 9,500 pregnant women and children, while the department is managing more than 21,000 Medicaid cases, she said.
CHS provided funds for 23 indigent burials last year, double the year before. The department also oversees HeadStart, Early HeadStart, New Pathways vocational school, Culpeper County Childcare and the Cosmetology Center.
Supervisor Tom Underwood marveled at the number of local Medicaid cases, saying that’s 45 percent of the population. Peacock said the number was about half that in 2019 and that the pandemic has most definitely played a part in the increase as well as the expansion.
The overall FY 21-22 Culpeper County budget includes a 1.87 cost-of-living raise for all employees and the ability to earn 1.2 percent more, costing the county around $600,000.
