More Culpeper County FY 21-22 budget highlights

Budget needs continue to emerge as the county prepares for fiscal year 2021-22 spending following a year of pandemic lingering into a second year.

Various department heads presented before the Culpeper Board of Supervisors at recent meetings detailing challenges and triumphs of 2020 and expectations for 2021.

2020, meanwhile, was not a financial struggle for the county budget as millions in federal dollars covered everything from PPE, to small business grants, to food and shelter for the homeless to the entire public safety payroll.

The county’s unallocated fund balance heading into the FY22 budget is $38.1 million. This is nearly $12 million over the county’s policy of maintaining a fund balance equivalent to 15 percent of the budget.

The pandemic delayed Census 2020, meaning redistricting will not occur in a timely fashion (census data will be released Sept. 30). This has resulted in a reduction of nearly $60,000 in the budget of Culpeper County Registrar’s Office, which will not need to host an August primary election due to redistricting delay.