More federal funds come to Culpeper, for ambulance and behavioral health clinic

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will receive federal funding to assist with their operations in Culpeper.

Legislation presented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, was signed Dec. 29 by President Joseph Biden that will provide a combined $1.3 million in federal funds to the two organizations. The legislation was part of the Fiscal Year 2023 end-of-year government package passed by both the U.S. Senate and House.

Little Fork, based in Rixeyville, will receive $324,494 for the purchase of a new ambulance. The company’s current ambulance has reached the end of its effective lifespan and needs to be replaced, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office.

Charles “Junior” Perryman, president of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, said it was fantastic news considering the growth and rise of EMS calls for service in the county. He thanked the county for assisting with the grant efforts.

“Finally, we want to recognize and share a big thanks to Representative Spanberger for recognizing the needs, championing our cause, and making this grant a reality!” Perryman said in a statement.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. is one of few volunteer fire and rescue companies in Virginia requiring members to obtain fire and/or EMS certification, as well as the only volunteer company specializing in large animal rescue, preventing the loss of livestock in the Culpeper community and across the Commonwealth.

“The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors is grateful for the support of our volunteer fire and rescue providers through the Community Project Funding process,” said Gary Deal, Chairman of the Culpeper Board of Supervisors, recognizing signifigant growth around Rixeyville with Clevengers Corner construction now underway.

Chief Doug Monaco and all the volunteers proudly protect the quality of life, social, economic and environmental infrastructure in Culpeper County and the addition of a new ambulance will help facilitate those goals, he said.

Spanberger’s legislation also secured $1 million for expansion of the RRCS Behavioral Health Clinic—renovations and an approximately 3,000 square feet addition, with a new elevator to increase accessibility.

RRCS has outgrown its current physical space and is unable to provide additional services to treat behavioral health and substance abuse issues, the congresswoman’s release stated.

Culpeper County and the surrounding localities serviced by the organization are experiencing suicide and overdose rates higher than average statewide. RRCS puts the suicide rates as 30% higher than the average.

According to Virginia Department of Health, the current rate of suicide in the Commonwealth is listed at 14 deaths per 100,000 in the population.

On current rates of drug overdoses, Culpeper in 2021 reached 41.1 per 100,000, well over Virginia’s average of 26.6 per 100,000 population.

Pre-pandemic, the rate in Culpeper in 2019 was at 17.1 per 100,000, below the average.

Jim LaGraffe, Executive Director of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, thanked Spanberger for helping to secure the money for behavioral health needs of individuals in the area.

“We are grateful for her continued advocacy and dedication in ensuring the people RRCS supports have access to the resources they need,” he said.

Every community deserves the resources it needs to care for the people who call it home, Spanberger said.

“As the region continues to grow, I am proud to deliver federal investments to assist these volunteer professionals and community health leaders in caring for the Virginians who rely on their services,” she said.

Community Project Funding requests made for the FY2023 package allows for community driven requests. Spanberger worked with representatives from the 10 counties within the 7th District to gather requests for potential funding.

Some of the other projects funded in the 7th District were a $1 million public safety radio system upgrade in Amelia County, $175,000 for a virtual reality training system for the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s office and $400,000 for a mobile health clinic for the Rappahannock Area Health District which includes Fredericksburg.