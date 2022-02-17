More Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 deaths added to state tally

One health official calls it a shift from collective to individual protection.

Lisa Laurier, population health manager for the Three Rivers Health District, says the country is “moving to a phase in the pandemic” when widespread mandates, such as lockdowns and mask requirements, are ending. As a result, individuals can decide what measures they’re comfortable with, such as if they want to continue wearing a mask in public.

“We are in a much better place in the pandemic than we were two years ago,” Laurier said in her weekly update from Three Rivers, which includes Westmoreland County and other localities in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. “We know much more about the virus although there is still much to learn.”

This week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also signaled his eagerness to “turn the page” on the COVID-19 pandemic by signing legislation to bar mask mandates in school.

While new infections and hospitalizations continue to fall locally, statewide and across the nation, the lethal fallout from the fast-spreading omicron variant is moving in the opposite direction. The Virginia Department of Health is still adding new death reports to the statewide tally every day—many of them from deaths that happened in January.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, another 23 deaths have been reported this week. They’ve ranged from a Stafford man in his 20s to people in their 70s and 80s who lived in every locality.

With the newly added deaths, 542 residents of the RAHD have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data. They’re among 17,947 Virginians whose deaths were attributed to the virus by state and national health officials.

It’s not clear how much longer it will take for the state to catch up with the backlog of death certificates from omicron.

Four of the 23 local people whose deaths were reported this week lived in long-term care facilities. Nursing homes and assisted living centers in every locality but King George have dealt with outbreaks among staff and residents this year, according to the state. Six facilities have outbreaks in progress that have infected almost 200 people.

Meanwhile, case numbers continue to go down. The local health district is averaging 135 new cases a day compared to 180 new cases each day a week ago. Both pale in comparison to the all-time pandemic record of 1,713 new infections reported in a single day, on Jan. 4.

Hospital numbers are declining at a similar rate. As of Wednesday, 67 people were being treated for virus symptoms in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals. That’s down from the pandemic high of 215 patients on Jan. 13.

“We are as excited as you are that COVID-19 patient numbers are dropping so quickly,” posted Mary Washington Healthcare as part of a regular charts that shows the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. “As we ease into spring [and normal life, maybe??] please don’t put off scheduling cancer screenings, your annual checkup or seeking care for suspicious pains or symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing masks in areas where the transmission rate is high, which is most of the nation. It also is recommending that people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised get a fourth dose of vaccine at least three months after they got their third dose.

The recommendation is for those who are being treated for cancer, are transplant recipients, have advanced or untreated HIV, have immunodeficient conditions or are being treated with other drugs that may suppress their immune systems.

People don’t need a doctor’s order, but can “self-identify” as being immunocompromised and get the fourth shot wherever vaccines are offered, according to the CDC. Those with questions about their specific medical conditions are encouraged to talk with their health care providers about the need for a fourth shot.

Health officials have no way of knowing how many people locally or statewide are considered immunocompromised, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. She said officials “certainly do not encourage ‘healthy’ individual to self-attest to being immunocompromised and getting a fourth dose, [but] that the additional dose is not harmful.”