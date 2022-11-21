More land protected at Cedar Mountain, Chancellorsville battlefields

The future Culpeper Battlefields State Park is gaining more ground thanks to another grant from the federal government.

The National Park Service on Friday awarded $257,757 to acquire 44.75 acres on the Cedar Mountain Battlefield in southern Culpeper County through its American Battlefield Protection Program.

Opposing countrymen from Union and Confederate forces clashed on a blistering day, Aug. 9, 1862 at the farmland along James Madison Highway, preserved in part by Friends of Cedar Mountain and American Battlefield Trust.

Virginia Dept. of Conservation & Recreation and ABT are grant recipients of the latest award through an ongoing partnership overseeing incorporation of the Cedar Mountain Battlefield into an upcoming state park slated to open in July 2024. The park will also encompass the Brandy Station Battlefield where the largest cavalry battle in North America occurred on June 9, 1863.

At Cedar Mountain 160 years ago, the thermometer reached toward 100 degrees in the mid-afternoon of the battle. Private William F. Goodhue of the 3rd Wisconsin Infantry regiment noted, “[the sun’s] burning rays stung and blistered our unprotected and upturned faces with all the fervor of a mustard plaster,” according to a National Park Service release.

The specific site being preserved with the grant award is the approach to the knoll where Confederate Capt. William Pegram (1841-1865), of Richmond, engaged with his battery in an hour-long artillery duel that ended the battle.

“It was absolutely covered with Union dead,” Culpeper Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall said of the aftermath of the battle.

Pegram’s battery got blasted as the aggressive cavalry captain rode in front of the infantry, the Federals retreated and reached a higher position.

“He paid the price. The Federal artillery lined up and hammered him to pieces, his battery destroyed in the process,” Hall said.

A month before, after beating back the Army of the Potomac outside Richmond, Gen. Robert E. Lee had dispatched Maj. Gen. Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson and 14,000 Confederate troops to take the fight to Union-held northern Virginia, including its southernmost reaches in Culpeper.

Jackson’s troops tangled near the base of Cedar Mountain with the newly constituted Army of Virginia, led by Union Maj. Gen. John Pope, of Kentucky, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The Confederates narrowly prevailed over their outnumbered adversaries.

A Richmond native, Pegram left the University of Virginia as a 19-year-old law student to join the Confederacy. He was first made famous by his actions at Mechanicsville June, 26 1862 where he held his ground under enemy fire although four of his six guns were disabled, half his horses killed, and more than 50 of his 90 cannoneers killed or wounded, according to the UVA Library.

The Confederate from Virginia was one of the best artillerists of the war, had strong academics and was tough as nails, Hall said of Pegram, who fought on the land, “directly heavily fought over,” now being preserved.

Pegram was notably nearsighted—and the story in Richmond was that’s why he had to get so close to the enemy before engaging. His battery fought at Antietam, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor, and Petersburg. Pegram was mortally wounded at the Battle of Five Forks and died the next day, April 1, 1865 at the age of 23.

Also notably at Cedar Mountain, Red Cross founder Clara Barton ministered to the wounded on her first official field duty with the U.S.

Also, some of the earliest photographs of battlefield destruction originated at Cedar Mountain from Mathew Brady’s studio, shedding light on the national trauma that burned through lives and landscapes for more than four years, the National Park Service stated.

In the early 1900s, Judge Daniel A. Grimsley of Culpeper placed 56 stones at Cedar Mountain to mark the positions of Union and Confederate units at the beginning of the battle. Nearly a century later, the American Battlefield Trust acquired 152 acres of the battlefield, and will protect another 45 acres through the recent federal award.

Also through the recent American Battlefield Protection Program grant awards, $536,277 was allocated for preservation of the Chancellorsville Battlefield in Spotsylvania County. American Battlefield Trust with DCR will acquire and protect over 42 acres of land where Dowdall’s Tavern once stood.

This acquisition is part of a multi-phased approach to preserve key portions of the Chancellorsville Battlefield from future development, according to the National Park Service. It protects extensive woodlands and a late-19th century home.