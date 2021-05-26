More plans surface on downtown Culpeper public pool; panel talks panhandling

The town figures it will save at least $10 million by developing its collection of newly acquired property behind the Depot with 260 parking spaces and possibly, a first-ever public pool, as was a topic for more discussion at a recent town-county interaction committee meeting.
Long a talking point for downtown economic development, a multi-level parking garage costs $16-$20 million, Town Manager Chris Hively told the committee in a presentation May 14 in the Economic Development Center.
Fulfilling downtown parking needs on the town land overlooking historic Culpeper National Cemetery, and associated costs would cost $6-$7 million, Hively said. This will include construction of a pedestrian railway bridge over the Norfolk-Southern tracks to access the site, with stairs and an elevator, and a restroom on the Davis Street side.
The town, as of June 2021, will own 7.26 acres in the area, having originally owned .9 acres, and adding the rest starting last June, most recently a piece on East Spencer St., at a total cost of $1.705 million, according to Hively.
Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. first suggested using the property for a community pool, often a talking point around election time.
Until the town purchased the land, “It was basically an open trash dump,” the town manager said of the onetime homeless camp on land that has since been cleared, offering striking views of marble headstones in rows. “We started to see the view shed of the National Cemetery,” Hively said. “Are there other options—other than putting apartments there?” he said of an earlier private development proposal.
Reaves came to the town manager, “Asked what about my pool?” Hively said. “A pool would fit on that space,” including a competition-size pool, warm lap pool, other features and a “drop-off circle” for dropping off youth and others to swim.
Town Council is less than $10 million from having the town debt-free, he added, saying it’s a priority that will free up other town funds for amenities.
An inter-generational pool facility at the site could meet general aquatic needs of town residents, providing accessibility and affordability, Hively said. It could also be boost downtown commerce, he said.
The property is town-owned with all available utilities, has good topography, co-located with public transportation and would complement a a future memorial park, according to his presentation.
“We believe the direct impact would be positive,” Hively said.
Co-locating a business accelerator space for start-ups is another possibility which could make the project eligible for funding with New Market Tax Credits, the town manager said: “It’s something we’re exploring,” along with grants from VDOT and DPRT. Hively said he was not sure American Rescue Act funds would be eligible to use for the pool project.
Councilman Jon Russell, a mayoral candidate, spoke up for making it an incubator for a clean energy start-up, popular for grant funding. He also suggested renting pavilions on site for pool parties.
Hively, in consulting with various nearby towns with pools, reported the operations never pay for themselves, but that rentals do help. He said income could cover 50-60 percent of costs.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal, serving on the interaction committee, said he was excited to see the project in progress.
“It’s been needed for a long period of time,” he said.
Deal led an unsuccessful effort in 2018 for the county to build a $13 million YMCA pool complex on land it owned on Route 229, a proposal rejected by voters.
“I know we’re way behind on this infrastructure,” he said, asking about a phased approach to the town pool.
Deal said he hoped for flexibility in using American Rescue Act funds for the county’s own fieldhouse project at Eastern View so more money can be used to fix rural roads.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates asked about annual operating costs once the pool is built. He compared it to boats and horses—“It’s the happiest day when you get them, but they’re going to cost you here on out.”
He added that while he supported the business incubator idea he was unsure about the pool’s proximity to the National Cemetery and how the two might mix during funerals or other events.
At this point, Deal said the county had no commitment to the pool project: “It’s up to the town … We have our own projects right now we’re committed to.”
Mayor Mike Olinger retorted, “We’re not asking for money today, Gary!”
Bates stepped in, saying as the town grows the Depot site would be an ideal spot for a veterans park. Russell commented a pool on site would generate more foot traffic downtown. Bates disagreed, saying, “The only foot traffic it will generate is at drop-off at the pool.”
Interaction committee discussion then shifted to discussion of panhandling around Culpeper, brought up by Bates. He said he viewed someone almost get hit by a vehicle who had jumped out of their car to give money to a panhandler in the median at Montanus Drive and Bus. 29.
“We have spent thousands of dollars in this county to present a certain image,” Bates said, adding he would give the shirt off his back to anybody and that there are local programs to address homelessness. “We have to get a handle on it … something needs to be done about it,” he said of local panhandling.
Russell said it’s a freedom of speech issue, but suggested putting up a ‘no standing’ sign. Olinger said the median is a public right-of-way: “So how do you keep people out of it?”
Reaves, who works in law enforcement, said there is nothing to be done about panhandling: “You can’t touch them.” Hively said he would bring it up to local police, cautioning there are tight laws associated with it, saying panhandlers are protected.
“Can we say no loitering?” Russell asked. Hively did not know.
Bates added, “Public safety has to play a role in it.” He asked the item be put back on the agenda for the next meeting.
540/825-4315