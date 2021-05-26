More plans surface on downtown Culpeper public pool; panel talks panhandling

At this point, Deal said the county had no commitment to the pool project: “It’s up to the town … We have our own projects right now we’re committed to.”

Mayor Mike Olinger retorted, “We’re not asking for money today, Gary!”

Bates stepped in, saying as the town grows the Depot site would be an ideal spot for a veterans park. Russell commented a pool on site would generate more foot traffic downtown. Bates disagreed, saying, “The only foot traffic it will generate is at drop-off at the pool.”

Interaction committee discussion then shifted to discussion of panhandling around Culpeper, brought up by Bates. He said he viewed someone almost get hit by a vehicle who had jumped out of their car to give money to a panhandler in the median at Montanus Drive and Bus. 29.

“We have spent thousands of dollars in this county to present a certain image,” Bates said, adding he would give the shirt off his back to anybody and that there are local programs to address homelessness. “We have to get a handle on it … something needs to be done about it,” he said of local panhandling.

Russell said it’s a freedom of speech issue, but suggested putting up a ‘no standing’ sign. Olinger said the median is a public right-of-way: “So how do you keep people out of it?”