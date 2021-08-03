More prenatal, mental health services available after expansion

That approach is better for patients and it costs less than hospitalization, said Kobuchi with the RACSB. The timing couldn’t be better, she said.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in individuals seeking services, especially on the mental-health side, and a decrease in the availability of private providers,” she said. “That’s led more people to our doors to seek services. It’s just the stress of the pandemic and financial issues and health issues and schedules being disrupted.”

Increased funding has allowed the RASCB to provide more services for veterans because of the high numbers of service members in the region, Kobuchi said. Additional services include more resources, therapists and “peer specialists,” trained people who have been through the same experiences as the veterans, who also are screened for suicide risk.

As a result of this climate, there’s a shortage of beds in state hospitals because there aren’t enough staff members to take care of them, Kobuchi said. It’s part of the “same workforce shortage that everyone is dealing with,” and it started well before the pandemic, she said.