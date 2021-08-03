More prenatal, mental health services available after expansion

New services rolled out in the last month are providing more prenatal care for Virginia women, including those who are undocumented, and more cohesive treatment plans for those with behavioral health issues, including veterans and those with substance abuse addictions and other mental health problems.
Some additional programs, such as prenatal services to all women who meet income requirements, regardless of their legal status, are part of the Medicaid expansion approved in 2019. Others are the result of more funding to community-based programs that work closely with clients who have behavioral health problems, which means their actions impact their mental and physical well-being.
The goal is to treat people where they live before their mental-health situations worsen and they need hospitalization, said Jackie Kobuchi, director of clinical services at Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
Gov. Ralph Northam said the same in announcing the additional services.
“We know that when we can reach people before they are in crisis, they have better outcomes,” he said. “That’s what we all want for our family, friends and neighbors.”
Prenatal care
In the past, people who weren’t citizens had to show their green cards—proof of being in the country legally—and must have lived in the country at least five years and worked here the equivalent of 10 years to qualify for Medicaid.
All that changed in April. Pregnant women do not need to meet immigration status, provide any documents or have a Social Security number to be eligible for prenatal coverage, according to Cover Virginia, which explains the state’s Medicaid programs for women, families and children.
Sue Smith directs LUCHA Ministries, a nonprofit that supports Latinos in the Fredericksburg area, and said the new services are “sorely needed.”
She recently had two clients who could have benefitted from additional prenatal services as both had problems with earlier pregnancies. One had a miscarriage, another a stillborn.
“Both wondered to themselves if there was something they had done [or not done] that would have saved the lives of these babies,” Smith said.
With their most recent pregnancies, both found a private clinic and had ultrasounds done, early in the pregnancy, to reassure them their babies were developing.
Smith said all of this was happening about the same time her son and daughter-in-law were expecting their first child, and “the difference in care was striking, as were the similarities of their concern. My daughter-in-law was at the doctor as early as possible, with regular updates each week as to the baby’s growth and development, doctor’s recommendations, etc. And the immigrant moms were scraping up scarce funds for a single ultrasound at four months.”
The goal of the expanded services is to eliminate by 2025 the racial and ethnic disparities in the rate of women who die during childbirth, Northam said. A 2019 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that Black, American Indian and Alaska Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy or labor than their white counterparts.
The rate are calculated by how many deaths occur per 100,000 live births. The rate for Hispanic woman is 11.5, slightly lower than for white women, which is 12.7.
More needs now
More than one in four of the 1.8 million Virginians receiving Medicaid has a behavioral health diagnosis, said Karen Kimsey, director of the Department of Medical Assistance Services. DMAS overs Medicaid health coverage in the state.
New services are designed to provide more staff at community-services boards—where officials are pulling together teams and peer specialists to serve those in need—with the ultimate goal of keeping patients out of psychiatric hospitals. That includes more services for veterans, given the high number of servicemembers in the region, said Kobuchi with the RACSB. Additional services include more resources, therapists and peer specialists, trained people who have been through the same experiences as the veterans, who also are screened for suicide risk.
That approach is better for patients and it costs less than hospitalization, said Kobuchi with the RACSB. The timing couldn’t be better, she said.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in individuals seeking services, especially on the mental-health side, and a decrease in the availability of private providers,” she said. “That’s led more people to our doors to seek services. It’s just the stress of the pandemic and financial issues and health issues and schedules being disrupted.”
Increased funding has allowed the RASCB to provide more services for veterans because of the high numbers of service members in the region, Kobuchi said. Additional services include more resources, therapists and “peer specialists,” trained people who have been through the same experiences as the veterans, who also are screened for suicide risk.
As a result of this climate, there’s a shortage of beds in state hospitals because there aren’t enough staff members to take care of them, Kobuchi said. It’s part of the “same workforce shortage that everyone is dealing with,” and it started well before the pandemic, she said.
COVID-19 just made things worse. Those who had been providing mental-health services may have had to work from home because their children weren’t going to school. Or, they may have suffered from their own burnout and sought work that is less emotionally intense.
“Services for behavioral health have increased throughout the community as peoples’ depression and anxiety have increased,” Kobuchi said. “It’s a complex issue, but I think the majority of the problem is the need is expanding faster than the workforce.”
Additional funding is helping the RACSB assemble teams to go out into the community to service those with severe mental illness, including the psychotic and bipolar, said Amy Jindra, coordinator of Assertive Community Treatment, or ACT, teams. These folks tend to be in and out of hospitals, or jails because they’ve gotten into legal trouble, and they have a harder time getting to appointments.
“We’re going out to them,” Jindra said. “Some may be homeless or have temporary housing but we also see the full range—people who are in stable homes but have the need for intensive support.”
Who pays for it?
The Virginia General Assembly this year approved $4.9 million in state general funds for the additional prenatal coverage. Likewise, the state approved $32 million last year to pay for new dental services for adults on Medicaid. Those expanded benefits were offered for the first time, starting last month.
Figuring out the financial sources can be confusing as Medicaid “is at the crossroads between the federal and state governments” and gets funding from both, said Christina Nuckols, communications director for DMAS.
For the most part, federal funds cover 90 percent of Medicaid expansion for adults in Virginia, Nuckols said. That coverage amounts to $3.83 billion for fiscal year 2021 and will rise for the next two years until it reaches $4.96 billion for FY 2023.
The state’s share of 10 percent amounts to $383 million this fiscal year and will climb to $496 million by FY 2023. It’s paid by hospitals. They agreed to the assessment, Nuckols said, because even with the payment, “they still benefited financially by having patients with Medicaid coverage” instead of patients who couldn’t pay their bills at all.
