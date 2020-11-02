More sign shenanigans: Trump, Biden signs slashed, stolen in Culpeper

Sign shenanigans continue in Culpeper County as opposing sides seek to destroy or remove the other’s posted political messages.
The Culpeper Republican Committee this past weekend reported damage to a 53-foot-long banner portraying President Donald Trump and Congressional candidate Nick Freitas. Attached to the side of a tractor-trailer, the sign was torn and slashed sometime Saturday night at the intersection of Nalles Mill Road and James Madison Highway following a rally with Freitas in the area.
Likewise, Culpeper Democrats have reported similar, widespread damage to Joe Biden, Abigail Spanberger and Mark Warner signs around the county in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s presidential and congressional elections.
Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said in a statement on Sunday that it was disheartening for people to destroy the property of another just because they disagree politically.
“Unfortunately, there are many violent leftists who think this behavior is OK,” he said.
Local Democrat Gary Nelson said he had a 4x8-foot Spanberger sign taken from the front of his property on Norman Road and another ten, smaller signs supporting Biden and Mark Warner for U.S. Senate.
“It doesn’t accomplish much of anything,” he said, adding, “It’s human nature to tear it down when you don’t like it or agree with it.”
Other Democrats have reported numerous similar incidents of party campaign signs being removed, torn or slashed in half.
Culpeper Democrat Mike McClary said one sign he put out in the countryside got knocked over several times by a pickup truck.
“Instead of whining about it, we just put them back up,” he said.
On Sunday, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins posted on his agency Facebook page about a $2,000 reward ($1,500 from the Republican Committee and $500 private donation) for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of individual(s) who ripped the Trump/Freitas signs on the truck this past weekend. Jenkins was a featured guest at the Saturday rally outside Buffalo Wild Wings where the truck was parked and later defaced.
Last month, the sheriff’s office acknowledged numerous reports of sign tampering since the summer—involving both Democratic and Republican signs.
To report sign vandalism information to the sheriff’s office, contact the non-emergency number 540/727-7900 or give anonymous tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.
