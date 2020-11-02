More sign shenanigans: Trump, Biden signs slashed, stolen in Culpeper

Sign shenanigans continue in Culpeper County as opposing sides seek to destroy or remove the other’s posted political messages.

The Culpeper Republican Committee this past weekend reported damage to a 53-foot-long banner portraying President Donald Trump and Congressional candidate Nick Freitas. Attached to the side of a tractor-trailer, the sign was torn and slashed sometime Saturday night at the intersection of Nalles Mill Road and James Madison Highway following a rally with Freitas in the area.

Likewise, Culpeper Democrats have reported similar, widespread damage to Joe Biden, Abigail Spanberger and Mark Warner signs around the county in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s presidential and congressional elections.

Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said in a statement on Sunday that it was disheartening for people to destroy the property of another just because they disagree politically.

“Unfortunately, there are many violent leftists who think this behavior is OK,” he said.

Local Democrat Gary Nelson said he had a 4x8-foot Spanberger sign taken from the front of his property on Norman Road and another ten, smaller signs supporting Biden and Mark Warner for U.S. Senate.

