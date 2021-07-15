More than 1,300 Dominion customers still without power in Culpeper

Following Wednesday night's derecho-like storm and strong winds in Culpeper, 1,337 Dominion Power customers remained in the dark, and without air conditioning, as of around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Jim Monroe lives on Belle Court off of U.S. 29 Business in town, and could see the power was back on in nearby Dominion Square Shopping Center and across the road in Belle Parc.
But not in his apartment, or the other 153 apartments in the high-density complex. Electricity was lost at Monroe's place around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday as the strong weather moved in.
"I opened my window last night and it stayed cool until about 9 a.m.," the senior citizen said on Thursday afternoon in a phone call seeking information on power restoration time.
Monroe lit his stove with a match to get coffee, and then went out early morning only to return to no electricity—still.
"My apartment is starting to get hot," he said. If the power doesn't come back on soon, he said he would ride around in his truck, which has air-conditioned.
Dominion reported 1,942 customers were without power statewide as of 1 p.m. Thursday most of them in Culpeper.
Town of Culpeper Light & Power Director Mike Stover said 2,200 town customers lost power at the height of the storm, and all were restored by around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Reading the online Dominion Power outage map, he said there were around 100 out in the Belle Court area with an estimated restoration time of 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
According to Stover, there were two Dominion crews working to restore power in town and a third contract crew.
"Reminded me of a microburst," said the light and power director. "Went from Catalpa to Merrimac with a path right through town.
Others reported tornado-like conditions. At the courthouse in the center of town, a twisted metal roof was photographed to have flown into the courtyard.
As of 1 p.m., more than 200 customers were still without power along Sperryville Pike in town, including Found & Sons Funeral Home, according to the Dominion outage map.
Like on Belle Court, the restoration time was estimated at 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. More than 700 Dominion customers in West Lakes in the Catalpa part of Culpeper remained in the dark as of Thursday afternoon.