More than 1,300 Dominion customers still without power in Culpeper

Following Wednesday night's derecho-like storm and strong winds in Culpeper, 1,337 Dominion Power customers remained in the dark, and without air conditioning, as of around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Jim Monroe lives on Belle Court off of U.S. 29 Business in town, and could see the power was back on in nearby Dominion Square Shopping Center and across the road in Belle Parc.

But not in his apartment, or the other 153 apartments in the high-density complex. Electricity was lost at Monroe's place around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday as the strong weather moved in.

"I opened my window last night and it stayed cool until about 9 a.m.," the senior citizen said on Thursday afternoon in a phone call seeking information on power restoration time.

Monroe lit his stove with a match to get coffee, and then went out early morning only to return to no electricity—still.

"My apartment is starting to get hot," he said. If the power doesn't come back on soon, he said he would ride around in his truck, which has air-conditioned.

Dominion reported 1,942 customers were without power statewide as of 1 p.m. Thursday most of them in Culpeper.