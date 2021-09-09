More than 5,000 Fredericksburg-area students have been quarantined since start of school year

More than 5,000 public school students and staff in the Fredericksburg area have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 since the 2021-22 school year began last month.
According to the COVID-19 dashboards maintained by the five public school divisions in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties—the total number of students and staff who have been quarantined is 5,456.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the five divisions is 1,084.
The local dashboards have been updated through Sept. 5, except for King George, which on Thursday had been updated through the week of Aug. 23.
A smaller percentage of total cases were contracted following exposure in school, according to the dashboards that reflect this information.
Only Fredericksburg and Stafford school districts report the number of cases that resulted from in-school exposure, but out of 582 cases in those two school divisions, 44, or about 7.6 percent, were contracted in school.
The new year began for most students the week of Aug. 9, except for Caroline County, which began Aug. 16.
Stafford, the largest local school division, with close to 30,000 students and over 4,000 staff, has the most number of total cases at 487, followed by Spotsylvania—which has just over 24,000 students and 3,200 staff—with 322 total cases.
Fredericksburg, King George and Caroline—all smaller divisions with between 3,500 and 4,700 students—report 95, 94 and 86 total cases, respectively.
Though Stafford has had more total cases than Spotsylvania, 2,396 students have been quarantined in Spotsylvania as compared with 1,872 in Stafford.
The number of cases and quarantines in Stafford has continued to grow each week of school, while both cases and quarantines dropped in Fredericksburg and King George between the two most recent weeks reported.
Spotsylvania's dashboard shows only data for the most recent week and the cumulative number of cases and quarantines since the beginning of school.
