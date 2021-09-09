More than 5,000 Fredericksburg-area students have been quarantined since start of school year

More than 5,000 public school students and staff in the Fredericksburg area have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 since the 2021-22 school year began last month.

According to the COVID-19 dashboards maintained by the five public school divisions in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties—the total number of students and staff who have been quarantined is 5,456.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the five divisions is 1,084.

The local dashboards have been updated through Sept. 5, except for King George, which on Thursday had been updated through the week of Aug. 23.

A smaller percentage of total cases were contracted following exposure in school, according to the dashboards that reflect this information.

Only Fredericksburg and Stafford school districts report the number of cases that resulted from in-school exposure, but out of 582 cases in those two school divisions, 44, or about 7.6 percent, were contracted in school.

The new year began for most students the week of Aug. 9, except for Caroline County, which began Aug. 16.