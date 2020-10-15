 Skip to main content
More than half million donated to Germanna during online Give Day
More than half million donated to Germanna during online Give Day

Germanna sign Locust Grove

An electronic sign announces the entrance to the Locust Grove campus of Germanna Community College earlier this summer.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation brought in more than half-million dollars in 24 hours with a recent online effort necessitated by pandemic restrictions on fundraising.

When all the donations were tabulated, $503,855 was donated during virtual Give Day on Oct. 5. This far exceeded the 24-hour period’s goal of $300,000.

Bruce Davis, who leads the Foundation, said the effort was vital to the college because COVID-19 has wiped out traditional annual indoor fundraising events.

“On behalf of the Educational Foundation staff, I want to thank the many community participants from the Germanna service area and the many faculty and staff who worked so hard to make this first Give Day effort such a success,” Davis said.

The Foundation raised an additional $30,000 on Oct. 9 with its annual golf tournament at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove.

