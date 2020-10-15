More than half million donated to Germanna during online Give Day

The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation brought in more than half-million dollars in 24 hours with a recent online effort necessitated by pandemic restrictions on fundraising.

When all the donations were tabulated, $503,855 was donated during virtual Give Day on Oct. 5. This far exceeded the 24-hour period’s goal of $300,000.

Bruce Davis, who leads the Foundation, said the effort was vital to the college because COVID-19 has wiped out traditional annual indoor fundraising events.

“On behalf of the Educational Foundation staff, I want to thank the many community participants from the Germanna service area and the many faculty and staff who worked so hard to make this first Give Day effort such a success,” Davis said.

The Foundation raised an additional $30,000 on Oct. 9 with its annual golf tournament at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove.