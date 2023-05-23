Virginia Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security Robert P. Mosier is resigning from the post after a year-and-a-half in the governor-appointed administrative position.

The former Fauquier County Sheriff will officially end his state service June 1 and will continue to be engaged with law enforcement, according to a release on Monday from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Secretary Mosier admirably led our public safety efforts across the Commonwealth, furthering our commitment to reduce violent crime and fight the dangerous influx of illicit drugs such as fentanyl. I thank him for his service to the Commonwealth,” the governor said in a statement.

Youngkin announced law enforcement veteran Terrance C. “Terry” Cole as Mosier’s successor. Cole has over 28 years in the field, including over 22 years with the DEA.

“This has been an incredible journey of service to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Mosier said in a statement. “Under the governor’s leadership, we have made tremendous progress in public safety, especially with the ongoing reduction in violent crime and interdiction of dangerous drugs. It has been my great pleasure to work with the governor and his cabinet, all of whom share the singular purpose of serving the people of Virginia.”

Youngkin said Cole is well equipped and incredibly qualified to take over leading the state’s public safety efforts, ensure safe communities across the Commonwealth and tackle the scourge of illicit drugs in Virginia. The new secretary has experience managing complex police operations and federal task forces, delivering anticipative programs in multiple geographies and directing teams involved in drug interdictions and enforcement actions across the United States and Latin America, according to the governor’s release.

Cole previously worked in the private sector as a senior vice president at Aperia Solutions. At the Drug Enforcement Agency, he worked as an assistant regional director for the Mexico City Country Office for North Central America Region; chief of staff to the DEA Chief of Global Operations overseeing over 400 offices; and chief of staff to the special agent in charge of DEA Special Operations Division that included overseeing partnerships with 31 law enforcement agencies.

“I am excited to return to public service and have this incredible opportunity to work with Gov. Youngkin and his senior leadership team,” Cole said in a statement. “My extensive experience in law enforcement, overseeing multiple agencies in federal task forces, and direct involvement in the interdiction of drugs coming into the United States meshes with current task forces such as Operation Bold Blue Line and the Crushing The Fentanyl Epidemic: Strengthening Virginian's Interdiction and Enforcement Response to Fentanyl Crisis.”