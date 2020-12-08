Most county employees will likely get pandemic-era cash bonuses

Most Culpeper County government frontline employees will receive a pandemic-related bonus in 2020 or early in the new year.

At its meeting last week, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors signed off on $33,371 “supplemental appropriation” from the Sheriff’s Office budget that will give a $500 bonus to all agency employees. The state compensation board approved the same last month for all sworn sheriffs and deputies, effective Dec. 1, and will provide funding for such, according to a county report.

The Culpeper Human Services Board, in addition, has approved $500, $1,000 and $1,500 bonuses for its employees, depending on if they are full time or part time, their status and position.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Rules Committee, at its meeting Tuesday, sought to expand the bonuses to frontline workers—those who have remained on the job and in contact with the public throughout the pandemic. Rules Committee chairman, Supervisor Paul Bates, brought the item forward.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’d like to compensate those who stuck their necks out there and provided the service, but never missed a beat,” he said.