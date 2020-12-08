Most county employees will likely get pandemic-era cash bonuses

Most Culpeper County government frontline employees will receive a pandemic-related bonus in 2020 or early in the new year.
At its meeting last week, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors signed off on $33,371 “supplemental appropriation” from the Sheriff’s Office budget that will give a $500 bonus to all agency employees. The state compensation board approved the same last month for all sworn sheriffs and deputies, effective Dec. 1, and will provide funding for such, according to a county report.
The Culpeper Human Services Board, in addition, has approved $500, $1,000 and $1,500 bonuses for its employees, depending on if they are full time or part time, their status and position.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Rules Committee, at its meeting Tuesday, sought to expand the bonuses to frontline workers—those who have remained on the job and in contact with the public throughout the pandemic. Rules Committee chairman, Supervisor Paul Bates, brought the item forward.
“I’d like to compensate those who stuck their necks out there and provided the service, but never missed a beat,” he said.
Per the proposal for which the committee recommended approval on Tuesday, employees considered in the “very high risk” category,” according to the county’s disease response plan to the pandemic, would receive $750. This would include emergency services department professionals—those employees with the most contact with the public.
Those considered “high risk,” per the pandemic plan, would get $500, including animal control officers and criminal justice services department employees. Those considered “medium risk” would get $250, including those working in administration or other county public offices, solid waste transfer station workers and wastewater treatment plant operators.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal agreed county employees had stepped up in a big way in the era of COVID-19. He lauded EMS workers especially.
“They have been unbelievable putting themselves in danger on a daily basis,” he said.
The bonuses, if approved in January by the full board, will total more than $55,000.
