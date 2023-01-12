Most littered item: youth pick up 3,700 cigarette butts in Town of Gordonsville

The Orange County Office on Youth and Orange County Youth Council recently cleaned up streets in the Town of Gordonsville to combat tobacco litter.

Last month, eight Youth Council Members and two adult staff members from the Office on Youth collected tobacco litter (cigarette butts, packaging and vape pens) and four bags of non-tobacco litter from Main Street and High Street in Gordonsville.

Based on the average weight of a cigarette butt, it is estimated that nearly 3,700 cigarette butts were collected in just under two hours.

The Tobacco litter clean-up event is an annual program in Orange County with events in the Towns of Orange and Gordonsville, according to a county release.

Cigarette butts are nonbiodegradable and mostly composed of plastic fibers, despite their cotton-like appearance and leach toxic chemicals into the environment. Cigarette butts are the most littered item both locally and around the world, the release stated. A spring event last year in the Town of Orange yielded an estimated 7,500 cigarette butts.

Funding from Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth supports Orange County Youth Council programs and initiatives aimed to deter tobacco use. The Youth Council recognizes the negative impact tobacco places on the health of their peers and the environment and works as peer advocates to increase educational awareness and promote healthy habits, the release stated.

Resources are readily available to help those who wish to quit the use of tobacco products. “Quit Now Virginia” provides free, 24/7 information and coaching by telephone or online to residents who want to quit smoking or using tobacco at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNow.net/Virginia.

Orange County youth and young adults can also text VAPEFREEOC to 88709 for free, confidential assistance with vaping cessation. Enrolled persons will receive up to 12 weeks of daily text messages with assistance to make it to a quit date. The text messages show the real side of quitting, to help young people feel motivated, inspired and supported throughout their quitting process, the release stated.

For more information about tobacco clean-up events, tobacco prevention programming in Orange County, or programs of Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, contact Robyn Chapman, Office on Youth Grant Program Manager, at 540/672-5484 ext. 1 or at rchapman@orangecountyva.gov.