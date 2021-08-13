Mother from Fredericksburg dies from virus 10 days after giving birth

Brandon Vipperman wants to spare others from the COVID-19 loss his family is suffering.
His sister, Kristen McMullen—who grew up in the Fredericksburg area and graduated from James Monroe High School in 2009—got sick with the virus in the last weeks of her pregnancy and needed an emergency cesarean section.
With her strength waning and every breath a struggle, the 30-year-old held her baby daughter long enough for two photos to be snapped. In one, the new mother has an oxygen mask over her face as she cradles Summer Reign in her arms.
The image from that single moment shows a happy, new mother and doesn’t reflect the trauma surrounding McMullen. The second photo, the one that’s not being circulated publicly, may tell the bigger story.
“In that, you can see that her lips are actually blue,” said Melissa Syverson, the aunt of Brandon and Kristen. “Her oxygen level at that point was really low.”
Moments after the mini photo session, Kristen “Kris” Leanne Vipperman McMullen was whisked to the hospital’s intensive care unit near her home in West Melbourne, Fla. Over the next 10 days, her husband, Keith, and other family members had Facetime moments with McMullen as much as possible—because she wanted to be sure her daughter was OK—until the new mom was put on a ventilator.
She died from the virus, 10 days after giving birth.
McMullen was not vaccinated, her brother said. She and her husband, who is vaccinated, got married in April 2018 and had been trying to get pregnant for some time, family members said. She had already suffered a miscarriage of twins, her brother said, and wanted to be sure the COVID-19 vaccine was safe for pregnant women.
Five days after her death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted that very statement on its website. On Wednesday, the CDC urged all pregnant women to get vaccinated because hospitals around the country are seeing alarming numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be who are seriously ill with the virus.
“It breaks my heart that it was a just a little too late for her,” said Vipperman, who lives in Stafford County.
As much as he wants to focus on celebrating her life—the way she “loved meeting new people and getting out there and having a blast”—the older brother is also angry. It’s not just due to the personal loss, but the way her death could have been prevented, he said, if people hadn’t turned the issue of an infectious disease into a political hot potato.
“It was still the responsibility of those around her to step up and protect those who couldn’t protect themselves yet or were vulnerable to this,” he said, referring not to immediate family members but perhaps those she came in contact with during her work as a hotel general manager. “It makes me angry at the state of the world that people can be so selfish as to not want to protect the loved ones of others or those around them. At this point, with the amount of vaccines we have available, it shouldn’t have happened.”
Katyln Guile of Stafford is a close friend of Vipperman and has discussed his sister’s death. She described Brandon as “one of the most creative, empathic, talented people I know.” While she wasn’t as close with Kristen, Guile said she “was such a feisty, outspoken, funny, driven person that was very ‘take control’ and independent.”
“It’s been so awful and tragic for his family, but the added thought about how this could have been prevented is very heavy to carry,” Guile said.
She understands the uncertainty of getting vaccinated while pregnant, especially with McMullen’s prior loss and “all the disinformation” and fearmongering that’s been shared on social media.
“I think he definitely feels like she was a victim of that, to a degree,” Guile said.
CDC data released this week showed that while pregnant women run a higher risk of severe illness and complications from COVID-19, less than one of every four of them had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said vaccines are safe and effective for expectant mothers, and “it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”
Syverson, who lives in Fredericksburg, recalled how excited family members were to visit the expectant parents in Florida on July 3 for the baby shower.
“Both were extremely excited,” the aunt said, “we were all extremely excited that everything was going to happen for them. This bundle of joy is the first great-grandchild in the family and we couldn’t have been happier for [Kristen] and her little growing family.”
On July 21, three weeks before her due date, McMullen went to the hospital. She’d started having symptoms two days earlier and things progressed quickly, the aunt said. McMullen tested positive for the virus, was diagnosed with pneumonia and treated with antibiotics.
She was released after four days, but when her breathing worsened, she went back to the hospital and had an emergency C-section when her heart rate, and that of the baby’s, fluctuated dangerously.
Summer was born on July 27 and did not test positive for COVID-19, Syverson said.
Through Facetime, McMullen checked in regularly on her daughter, when she had the strength to do so, until her death on Aug. 6, the aunt said.
Syverson has set up a Go Fund Me account which has generated more than $44,000 in donations for the young family.
“At this point, it’s unclear how much money is needed to cover the insane hospital bills and to help Keith and baby Summer figure out how they’re going to move forward through this tragedy,” Syverson wrote on the fundraising page.
She wanted to thank all those who had supported the family with donations and prayers, saying “it does give us strength to go forward.”
Syverson also said the family wants others to be aware of the risk COVID-19 poses to expectant mothers.
“We all love to run up to pregnant women and rub their bellies, but we could potentially be putting that new mom and baby at risk of death, Syverson said.
She said Keith McMullen wants “everyone to know what an amazing person Kristen was. She was healthy, she was strong, she was a fighter and she did everything she could to be there for Summer and her family.”
