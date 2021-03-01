Motorcade escort Saturday night to Luray pays respects to fallen Stanley Police officer

Local law enforcement and community members joined the motorcade route Saturday night for the ride home of fallen, 48-year-old Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum, who was fatally shot Feb. 26 while conducting a traffic stop.
The Page County Sheriff’s Department escorted his body from the medical examiner’s office in Manassas to Luray, using I-66 to Route 340.
Virginia State Police Fairfax Division assisted with the procession, stretching for miles along the highway.
“Please come out and show your support along the procession route for this hometown hero, as he makes his way home,” the Page County SO posted on social media.
Along the way, fellow first responders paid their respects, including from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, which lit up their vehicle lights along the interstate and held a roadside memorial service for the slain officer.
“The men and women of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office join Sheriff Mosier in sending our prayers and condolences to the Stanley, Virginia Police Department and the family and friends of Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum. You are forever in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but not forgotten,” FCSO posted.
A post on the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Friday stated, “Sheriff Jenkins and the entire Culpeper Sheriff's Office are heartbroken to learn of the incident in Page County today in which an officer from the Stanley Police Department was killed in the line of duty. We send our prayers and condolences to the Stanley Police Department and to the family, loved ones, and friends of the fallen officer.
“This officer’s selfless sacrifice and dedication to protecting their community merits our gratitude and respect. Our hearts go out to the colleagues, family, and loved ones of this officer. We will hold them all in our prayers through this ordeal,” the CCSO stated.
The Culpeper Police Department offered condolences to the Stanley Police Department: “Please keep the family, friends, and coworkers of Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum in your thoughts and prayers.”
In Luray, families and men and women in blue lined Main Street for an American-flag strewn motorcade procession with emergency vehicles and the hearse carrying Winum.
The Virginia House of Delegates this past weekend adjourned in the honor and memory of Winum. A community prayer vigil in his honor and memory will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 at Luray VFW. All are invited to attend to pray for the community.
A viewing for the fallen officer will be held March 3 at Bethlehem Independent Christian Church in Stanley. The funeral is at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 at Luray Bulldog Field.