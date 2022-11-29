 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash near Harrisonburg

VSP

A Rockingham County motorcyclist died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash just north of of Harrisonburg.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 along Route 724 (Melrose Road) in Rockingham, according to a release on Tuesday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 724 when the rider failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline and collided with an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, Coffey said.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, Dwain E. Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 17-year-old male, of Rockingham, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.

