 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist sought in hit and run incident in Culpeper HeadStart parking lot
0 comments
top story

Motorist sought in hit and run incident in Culpeper HeadStart parking lot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
vehicle

Culpeper Police are seeking the driver of this vehicle they say drove on the sidewalk at the HeadStart building on a Sunday night and struck a tree and sign post.

 CULPEPER PD

The Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage incident outside of Culpeper HeadStart on the evening of Sunday, April 18.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Around 8:15 p.m., a dark gray metallic Chevy Impala, 2010-2013model, entered the school parking on Old Fredericksburg Road at a high rate of speed, turned around and drove onto the sidewalk, police said.

The car then struck a tree and sign post, causing right front-end damage to the vehicle, before leaving the parking lot. The preschool was not in session on the Sunday.

Able to ID the driver or have information? Contact Officer Julia Cole at 540/727-3430 ext. 5589 or 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900 reference case #2104-0144. Leave anonymous tips with Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News