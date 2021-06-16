Mountain Run aquatic life still under stress in Culpeper, agency says

This story has been edited from its original version.

Nearly 29 miles of Mountain Run, from Lake Pelham east to its confluence with the Rappahannock River, is “benthic impaired.” The stream’s aquatic life is under stress, according to a recent re-assessment by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that added 4.6 new miles along Mountain Run into the benthic impaired category.

The Culpeper County stream has been on the state’s impaired waters radar since 1996 for fecal bacteria and for benthic impairment since 2008. The latest monitoring data from 2015 through early 2021 also found PCBs in fish living along that stretch of stream. Mountain Run is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

PCBs are an extremely persistent group of toxic, organo-halogen compounds that cause cancer. They readily accumulate in the tissue of fish, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. High concentrations can pose health risks to humans.

In 2016, an fish advisory listed a single species for Mountain Run, the American eel, and recommended people limit consumption to no more than two meals of it per month, according to David Evans, nonpoint source coordinator in the Department of Environmental Quality’s Northern Regional Office in Woodbridge.