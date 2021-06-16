Mountain Run aquatic life under stress in Culpeper, agency says

Nearly 29 miles of Mountain Run, from Lake Pelham east to its confluence with the Rappahannock River, is “benthic impaired.” The stream’s aquatic life is under stress, according to a recent assessment by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The Culpeper County stream has been on the state’s impaired-waters list since 2010 for fecal bacteria. But new data from 2015 through early 2021 also found PCBs in fish living along that stretch of stream. Mountain Run is part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

PCBs are an extremely persistent group of toxic, organo-halogen compounds that cause cancer. They readily accumulate in the tissue of fish, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. High concentrations can pose health risks to humans.

In 2016, an fish advisory listed a single species for Mountain Run, the American eel, and recommended people limit consumption to no more than two meals of it per month, according to David Evans, nonpoint source coordinator in the Department of Environmental Quality’s Northern Regional Office in Woodbridge.

Other fish not listed in that advisory are safe to consume, Evans said. Eels are listed because they live longer and are higher on the food chain, thus consuming (and bioaccumulating) more PCBs over their lifespans than other fish, he said.